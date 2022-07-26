Cheap Discovery Plus deal: two months for just 99c, perfect for Shark Week

Got your great white merch washed? Good, because to celebrate Shark Week the Discovery channel's streaming site, Discovery+, is now just 99c for two months. (opens in new tab)

After this time, your monthly payment rises to $5, but you'll be able to get a feel for Discovery's massive catalog, including all manner of real-life documentaries.

Best Discovery Plus deal

Discovery+: $5 $0.99 at Discovery
Enjoy content from Discovery as well as the Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime, the History Channel, and much more. Get your fill of real-world, real-life content from Discovery+ for just 99c for two months with this great deal.

If you like real-life content that isn't limited to just documentaries, from cooking shows to real-estate shows to historical reenactments and everything else, Discovery+ is one of the best places to check out on the internet. Not only that, but Discovery+ also has a spate of its own original shows and exclusive content.

There's also a healthy selection of reality TV content on Discovery+, considering the 'real-life' nature of reality television, you can check out, too, if you're looking for something true-to-life but also a bit more dramatic and entertainment-focused. Basically, if you're not looking for scripted dramas, Discovery+ has tons of options.

Of course, there's also lots of nature content on Discovery+ all about our world and what's inside it, so if you're really looking for the best place to celebrate Shark Week, check out one of the many shows on Discovery+ about our planet, from shark shows to the famous Planet Earth to anything else you can imagine.

Make sure to check out this Discovery+ deal while you still can, because 99c is a fantastic monthly price for any streaming service. It doesn't get much cheaper than that, folks!

