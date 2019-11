The broadcaster claims it will have 500 films available at launch, with titles priced from 50p to £3.99 and available for a rental period of 48 hours. Films on offer include The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Shutter Island.

Julia Wrigley, the head of Film4, says the digital service will allow the broadcaster to "amplify" the film season broadcast on the TV channel.

Channel 4 already runs the 4oD on-demand service which focuses on catch-up TV programming.

