Stealth black seems to be the current car style for CES 2012, judging from this 2012 Dodge Charger Blacktop on display at the show, and described as being 'as monochrome as a vehicle can legally be.'

And as well as the macho styling package, combining dark tints, huge black five-spokes and a smoked tail light array, the Charger Blacktop features a Dr Dre Beats audio system as standard.

A 12-channel amplifier drives the ten speakers and dual-voice-coil subwoofer in the car, all under the control of an 8.4in – almost iPad-sized – UConnect display, giving access to communications, entertainment and navigation.

Designed by the Chrysler Group's audio engineers, working with Dr Dre and Jimmy Iovine, chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M Records, the Beats by Dr Dre in-car system uses a proprietary equaliser algorithm to create 'the high-definition sound [the] Beats Audio founders require in their professional recording studios.'

Three 9cm speakers are used in the instrument panel, with two more in the rear doors, while the front doors get a 15x23cm woofer (that's a 6x9in in old money) woofer apiece, and more 6x9s are used on the rear shelf, along with an extra 20cm centre speaker. A 20cm dual-coil subwoofer is mounted in a sealed enclosure in the trunk – sorry, boot.

The same audio system is also available in the latest version of Chrysler's 300 series saloon, where it's standard in the 300S and available as an upgrade in other 300 models, but Iovine is especially excited by the Charger installation: 'Dodge Charger owners are people that are highly emotional about their connection with their favourite music.

'There's nothing more exciting than a high performance car combined with a high performance audio experience – and the integration with Beats Audio technology into the Charger is the next logical step in our exclusive automotive expansion with Chrysler Group.'

