CEDIA Expo: Revel and JBL expand upmarket hi-fi and home cinema speaker ranges

US company Harman now owns a huge array of well known AV brands, including Arcam, Harman Kardon, AKG, JBL, Mark Levinson, Revel, Infinity and Lexicon – and is in turn itself owned by Samsung.

Spotted on the Harman stand at CEDIA were several new speaker models from Revel and JBL.

In the picture above you can see the latest additions to the Revel Performa range. The white speaker (second from left) is the new Revel F226Be, a three-way floorstander with dual 65in mid/bass drivers and a Beryllium tweeter. It costs $7000/£7000 a pair.

The tallest speaker in red is the F328Be three-way floorstander with three 8in drivers, yours for $16,000/£15,000 a pair. Sitting alongside it to the right is the gigantic Revel C426Be centre speaker with 6.5in drivers and a Beryllium tweeter, which will cost you $4500. Given its size, it's obviously designed more for larger US homes than those in the UK.

JBL's new HDi range, on sale January 2020 (Image credit: Future)

Somewhat more room friendly is the new JBL HDi series, due on sale in January 2020. Featuring the company's familiar horn tweeters, there's a standmounter, two floorstanders and a centre speaker in the range.

The JBL HDi-1600 standmount model will cost £1600, the HDi-3600 floorstander £3500 and the larger HDi-3800 floorstander comes in at £5000. Price of the centre speaker to be confirmed. All models are available in three finishes: grey ash, gloss black and a more traditional brown wood veneer.

