Virgin Media users in the UK are just being offered the TiVO experience via the triple-tuner, 1TB box - but we have already seen an even better cable TV video recorder: the TiVo Premiere Elite.

Unveiled here at CEDIA Expo 2011, the TiVo Premiere Elite features four tuners - allowing you to record four different channels at once; or record three and watch a fourth - and a whopping 2TB drive: enough to store more than 300 hours of HD content.

And if all that's still not enough to watch, the TiVo Premiere Elite also provides access to a range of on-demand content - here in the US, that means anything from Netflix HD movies to YouTube videos, plus music streaming from a range of services.

Navigating all that content is aided by a new EPG plus Tivo iPad and iPhone Apps.

The TiVo Premiere Elite is also the first PVR to be THX Certified for audio and video performance - a strong quality statement.

The new TiVo Premiere Elite is due soon in the US, priced $499.99. Will we see it in the UK for Virgin Media customers? Here's hoping...

