Actor and comedian Chris Barrie, best known as Rimmer from Red Dwarf and Gordon Brittas from the Brittas Empire, handed out the gongs at the UnderGlobe on the South Bank. The Awards were presented in association with AWE Europe, KEF, Philips Pronto and Sonos.

"From penthouses in St Pancras to 19th Century Belgian castles, and everything in-between, the event celebrated the true depth of design and installation talent in the residential sector," says CEDIA.

So without further ado, the winners are:

Best media room under £15,000

Olive AV, Kensington apartment (UK)

Best media room over £15,000

MR Domotica, Rural Media (Netherlands)

Best home cinema under £40,000

FAB AV, Subterranean (UK)

Best home cinema £40,000 - £100,000

FAB AV, The Grey Room (UK)

Best home cinema over £100,000

FAB AV, Gentleman's Club (UK)

Best integrated home under £100,000

Prestige Audio, The White House (UK)

Best integrated home £100,000 - £250,000

Prestige Audio, St Pancras penthouse (UK)

Best integrated home over £250,000

Censys Residential Control, Kasteel Domein Amerloo (Netherlands)

Best innovative solution, residential

T&T Automation, West London gated community (UK)

Best multi-dwelling

Finite Solutions, Greenhouse (UK)

Best marine project

Sensory International, Slisptream (UK)

Best dressed rack

T&T Automation, West London family mansion (UK)

Alongside these project winners, CEDIA Awards also went to AWE Europe for Best Trade Supplier and Best Training Initiative.

