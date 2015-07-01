Essentially the same design as the excellent B&W P5 Series 2, the Wireless model adds aptX Bluetooth, on-board controls, two microphones and a lithium battery.

Like the P5 S2, the P5 Wireless comes dressed in aluminium and sheep’s leather.

There is super-soft foam in the earpads, which are held in place by magnets, and can be replaced.

MORE: B&W P5 Wireless hands-on review

Detach the pads and you’ll find 40mm drivers with suspended diaphragms, like the ones on the more expensive B&W P7 - it's a design similar to that of a conventional speaker.

MORE: B&W P7 review

A full charge, B&W claims, will give you 17 hours of battery life. A USB charging cable is included, as is a 3.5mm cable (for wired listening) and a padded carrying case.

The B&W P5 Wireless headphones are in shops today, priced at £330.

You can read find out our initial verdict on the headphones in our B&W P5 Wireless hands-on review...

MORE: Best wireless headphones 2015