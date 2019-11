BT Vision has added the full BBC iPlayer experience to its TV service.

Customers previously had to rely on a limited amount of content from BT's TV Replay subscription service.

This service will continue, giving users access to a selection of catch-up content from ITV, 4oD and Demand Five.

The BBC iPlayer application is free for all BT Vision customers.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.