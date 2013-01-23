The Bristol Show 2013 is in to its 26th year, celebrating all the best hi-fi and home cinema kit in the industry, with over 170 brands already confirmed as exhibitors.
It’s the only place to see all your favourite companies and products in one place, and get your hands, eyes and ears on all the products you’ve been reading about – and plenty of new ones besides.
See also: details on new products to see at the Bristol Show 2013
As well as plenty of deals on products, and free entry into the Bristol Show competition, the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision team will be on hand to answer your questions and deliver another one of our legendary Bristol Show demos!
Bristol Show 2013: the details
The Bristol Show takes place from Friday 22nd to Sunday 24th February at the Marriott City Centre Hotel, Bristol.
The show’s open from 10am to 5pm every day and tickets are now on sale online. Adult tickets are £10 on the day or £9 if you buy them online, while students and senior citizens are £7 (again, cheaper in advance online).
Show a student card on the door and you’ll even get a free pair of headphones! Head to the Bristol Show website for all the details.
Bristol Show 2013: the brands
Do you want a big long list of brands that will be exhibiting at the show? You're in luck. Look out for our blog with more details on some of the products that these companies will be exhibiting.
But for now, here's a selection of some of the brands at the show... Check out the full list on the Sound & Vision Bristol Show website.
Anthem
Arcam
Atacama Audio
Audiolab
Bowers & Wilkins
Bryston
Canton
Chord Electronics
Cyrus
Dali
Dynaudio
Elac
Epson
Focal
Furutech
Goldring
Grado
Heed Audio
JL Audio
JVC
KEF
Leema
Libratone
Michell Engineering
Monitor Audio
NAD
Naim Audio
Onkyo
Pioneer
PMC
Primare
Pro-Ject
ProAc
PSB
Q Acoustics
QED
Quadral
Rega
REL Acoustics
Roksan
Rotel
Sennheiser
SIM2
Sony
Spendor
Supra Cables
Tannoy Loudspeakers
Tivoli
Wilson Benesch
Yamaha
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.