Centrepiece of the Dali stand here at Bristol is its new flagship Epicon 6 (right) floorstanding speaker, which we first saw at CES 2012 in Las Vegas.

It will be available in the UK for £7800 a pair from April.

It's making its European debut at the show, and is, the company says, "the result of Dali's relentless quest to deliver music the way music is meant to sound".

Dali has spent three years researching and developing a bespoke new Linear Drive Magnet system for the Epicon 6.

This was developed to address the four causes of distortion in the motor system, so the listener hears exactly what's on the recording.

Dali has built a special manufacturing unit to make the magnet systems and drivers from scratch, and the woofers are the first to be developed and manufactured in the firm's own factory, as is the hybrid tweeter.

The speakers feature wood fibre cones and low-loss components, which are claimed to "produce exceptional dynamics, precision and detail".

The Dali Epicon 6 is available in three real-wood luxury finishes: walnut, ruby macassar and black.

