Neat Acoustics' new floorstanders are small speakers with big ambitions

We're rather fond of Neat Acoustics' speakers. The County Durham-based brand has been delighting us for years with its incredibly tiny but very sonically enjoyable speakers, from the dinky Iota speakers to the compact floorstanding Motive SX2 models.

Earlier in the year at the Bristol Show 2023, Neat Acoustics unveiled the floorstanding Elite model to its Classic series (which includes the Petite standmounter), and now a new floorstanding model joins the range.

The two-way Mystique Classic is smaller than the Elite – standing just 78cm tall (the Elite is 90cm) and contender for some of the smallest floorstanders we've come across in recent years.

It's not as tiny as the excellent Neat Iota Alpha – one of the quirkiest floorstanders we've had the fortune to review, which stands just 48cm tall but manages to deliver such a fantastic sense of fun and expressive dynamics. Overall the Mystique measures 78 x 20 x 16cm and 10kg each – if you have limited space but have your heart set on a floorstanding pair, these are certainly worth considering.

(Image credit: Neat Acoustics)

We're hopeful that the brand's trademark sonic characteristic comes through with the new Mystique Classic. These floorstanders use the same 134mm treated paper cone mid/bass driver from Neat's excellent Motive range (as seen in the five-star Motive SX2 model), while the brand continues to use AMT tweeters across the Classic range. A downward-firing reflex port is situated at the base of the cabinet, which is raised on a plinth by four aluminium spacers.

The brand also says the "crossover has been carefully refined after hours of listening tests" and high-quality capacitors and inductors have been used.

The Neat Mystique Classic floorstanders are available to buy now in four finishes, with the price varying between the options. The satin white and textured black models cost £2475 per pair, while the American walnut and natural oak options will cost a bit more at £2595 per pair.

