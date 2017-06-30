Brainwavz has launched the latest in its B series of in-ear headphones.

Sitting at the top of the B series, above the B100s and B150s, the B200s promise to deliver audiophile-grade quality without the hefty price tag.

Designed and tuned in-house, the B200s' dual-balanced tweeter and woofer armature configuration produces a "balanced and accurate sound signature", according to Brainwavz.

The focus is on the upper mids, with minimal colouring in the mids, and they also promise tight bass with a natural punch.

They're designed to be comfortable, too. They're small and light, and fit over the ear, which should mean they stay in place.

You get six silicon ear tips and one pair of foam tips in the box, which should also block out background noise. There's also a friction-free cable with a Y-splitter and sizing slider.

The Brainwavz B200s are on sale now, priced £156.

MORE:

Sony to start making vinyl records again

Amazon Prime Day returns

The best stereo speakers of the 21st century

Honor's H9 smartphone features audio tuned by a Grammy winner

Dolby Atmos now available on Netflix

Sky Sports set for channel revamp and new subscription options