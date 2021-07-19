Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones pictured ahead of launch

Here's a first look at Bose's next noise-cancelling headphones. The Bose QuietComfort 45 have been filed for accreditation at the FCC, WinFuture reports, suggesting a launch is not far off.

The QC45 are the successors to the QuietComfort 35, Bose's on-ear noise-cancellers that launched back in 2016. Since then, it has released the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 as a more premium pair, but the QC35 have stuck around as another option.

And a very good one they are too, earning five stars in our review. The photos from the FCC don't give a lot away as to what we can expect from the QC45, but WinFuture notes that the ageing microUSB port will be replaced by the more modern USB-C. That should make for faster charging.

The foldable design of the QC45 looks very similar to the QC35, with a generous, padded headband and ear cups. The main visual change seems to be the white colour option. As such, we can expect the main improvements to be made under the hood.

Expect the same killer active noise-cancellation as their forebears, along with a refreshed feature set. Can we look forward to a Speak to Chat-style feature as seen on the Sony WH-1000XM4? More noise-cancelling modes? Better call quality? The confidentiality agreement is set to expire on 1st December of this year, so expect a launch before then – hopefully way before.

