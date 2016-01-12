It's already been released in the US and goes on sale in the UK this week.

The unit is mains powered, but Bluesound is developing an optional rechargeable battery that will slot on the back. The battery pack will be available from April, and it will mean you'll be able to use the speaker outdoors in the garden, by the pool or on the patio. The company claims a battery life of 6-8 hours on a full charge, and the unit will play and charge simultaneously when plugged into the mains.

There are five presets on the top of the unit for your favourite internet radio stations, and the Flex is available in black and white to match other components in the Bluesound range.

As with all Bluesound components, the Flex is capable of playing back hi-res files up to 24-bit/192kHz, as well as accessing some of the most popular streaming services, including Spotify, Rdio, Deezer, Tidal and Qobuz.

Spotify works via Spotify Connect, but the rest of the apps show up within Bluesound’s own app.

