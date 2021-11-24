Black Friday deals get serious with 45% off this Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar

If you're looking to spice up your TV system with a Dolby Atmos soundbar, now's the time to do it. With Black Friday soundbars deals well under way, you can pick up a bargain on an all-singing-all-dancing sound system at a knockdown price. Like this one.

The Samsung HW-Q600A started life at $600 when it launched earlier this year, but the soundbar and subwoofer combo is now just $328 at Amazon for Black Friday. That's a 45 per cent saving, let alone a great price for an Atmos soundbar.

A premium Atmos soundbar at a not-so-premium price thanks to Black Friday. We've been impressed with Samsung's form in the Atmos soundbar market of late, so we reckon the Q600A at only $328 is a safe bet for those looking to sweeten up their TV system.

We haven't reviewed the HW-Q600A, but we have gone twelve rounds with two of Samsung's pricier Atmos soundbars – and we've liked what we've heard, awarding both a commendable four stars. We found the Q800A offered "powerful overall performance and a comprehensive set of features", while the pricier HW-Q950A impressed with how it could "deliver big, punchy audio and supremely clear vocals".

We would hope – and reasonably expect – the 600A we have here to be of the same caliber. The fact that it has 4.5/5 Amazon user ratings suggests to some extent that it probably does!

With a 3.1.2 configuration, the soundbar has front-firing and – crucial for Atmos soundbars – upward-firing channels that are complemented by an external wireless subwoofer, which is there to bear the brunt of those bassy blockbuster soundtracks.

Owners of 2020 or 2021 Samsung QLED TVs will also benefit from the Q-Symphony feature, which uses speakers in both the TV and soundar to produce a more precise and spacious listening experience.

At $328 – 45 per cent less than its typical asking price – the 600A seems like a pretty safe bet for anyone who is after a serious Dolby Atmos soundbar but can't afford the lofty price tags of the premium front runners, such as the Sonos Arc, Sony HT-ST5000 and (also discounted but still very expensive) Sennheiser Ambeo.

You can find some pretty impressive Amazon Black Friday deals over there, and this is certainly one of the retailer's best ones.

