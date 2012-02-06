BBC Radio 4 is giving listeners the chance to listen to drama in surround sound with its latest audio experiment.

The BBC is offering two versions of the play Private Peaceful, first broadcast on Saturday, in surround sound.

One is designed for use with normal headphones while the other is for playing through a standard surround sound speaker system.

There are four versions to choose from if you intend to use headphones, each delivering 'binaural audio', a two-channel format designed to give a more spatial sound when listening with headphones.

It's the second time the BBC has experimented with offering a surround sound audio experience, but the first time listeners have been able to download and listen at their leisure.

Head over to the BBC Radio 4 Blog website to read detailed instructions on how to take part, find the files and read feedback on the last experiment.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.