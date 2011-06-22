Audyssey, best known to home cinema enthusiasts as the company behind the MultEQ automatic calibration system for AV receivers, is launching its second stereo product – the Lower East Side Media Speakers.

Following on from its South of Market Audio Dock, which was named after the fashionable San Francisco district, the new speakers take their name from New York's centre of new music, containing as it does venues such as CBGB, ABC No Rio and Arlene’s Grocery.

The speakers themselves stand just 23.5cm tall, and use 8.9cm woofers, 19mm silk-dome tweeters and a 10cm passive bass radiator, coupled with the company's Smart Speaker digital audio technology too solve common problems with small speakers, such as lack of bass and clarity, and poor sound at low volumes.

The company says its approach gives the $199/pr LES speakers 'low bass, warm mids and clear highs: the rich, balanced sound you’ve come to expect from Audyssey', and an 'audio performance that far outpaces other speakers in the price category'.

The speakers have optical digital and analogue inputs, a headphone output and an automatic standby mode to save power, and are due to hit the shops in the third quarter of this year.

Audyssey's vice president of marketing, Robb Mason, says that 'Our lives revolve around digital content, and our Lower East Side Media Speakers are designed to seamlessly integrate with how we watch movies and listen to music.

'By offering optical and analogue inputs, users can easily connect with their content delivery system, whether that’s a desktop computer or an Apple TV. Style, quality and versatility, that’s what these speakers are all about.'

We'll be having a demonstration of the speakers next month, and hope to bring you a full review soon after that.

