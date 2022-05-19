Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT wireless headphones promise studio-quality sound on the go

Audio-Technica has announced the ATH-M20xBT wireless over-ear headphones, which have been inspired by the company's famous M Series models and aim to combine studio-quality sound and wireless convenience.

The company says the ATH-M20xBT headphones sport the same sound signature as its wired M20x studio headphones, the more affordable sisters of the famed M50x model. Audio-Technica's aim is to deliver natural, accurate sound across its M Series of headphones, and the M20xBT don't shy away from this goal.

The new headphones come packed with 40mm drivers with copper-clad aluminium wire voice coils tuned for low-frequency performance; a low-latency mode for streaming and gaming; multipoint pairing, allowing you to connect to two Bluetooth devices at once; up to 60 hours of playback on a full charge; and a microphone with physical buttons built into the left earcup.

Active noise-cancellation is omitted from the otherwise impressive spec sheet, but Audio-Technica notes that the physical design of these over-ear headphones prioritises isolation to cut down on the distraction of unwanted noise interrupting your listening.

To keep things all the more convenient, the M20xBT have a USB-C charging connection and support 10-minute fast charging. There's also a 1.2m audio cable in the box for wired operation if you'd rather not always use Bluetooth. It's easy to control calls and music playback, too, thanks to dedicated physical buttons on the left ear cup.

We'll have to get our hands on a pair of ATH-M20xBT headphones to see how they stack up against the competition, but Audio-Technica has been making well-reviewed, affordable headphones for decades, and the company doesn't usually miss the mark.

The Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT are available now, priced £80 ($79).

