Apple's latest iPad Air drops to lowest-ever price on Amazon

Great news if you're looking for an iPad deal (or a last-minute Valentine's Day gift): Apple's newest September 2020 iPad Air, which usually retails for $599, has just dropped to record low of just $540 on Amazon – a huge $59 saving.

New iPad Air deal

NEW LOW PRICE Apple iPad Air 64GB $599 $540 (save $59) at Amazon

This deal represents an historic low price on the very latest, 10.9-inch iPad Air at Amazon. It also sports Apple's top-line A14 Bionic chip, meaning 40 per cent faster processing performance and a 30 per cent increase in graphics performance. Bargain! View Deal

This newest model sports the same footprint as its predecessor, the Apple iPad Air (2019), but boasts a larger (10.9in compared to the older model's 10.5in) Liquid Retina display with a 2360x1640 resolution. Next-gen TouchID has been smartly integrated into the top button, marking the smallest authentication sensor Apple has ever designed. Neat.

But the headline feature is more power, and then some. The new iPad Air is powered by Apple's top-line A14 Bionic chip, the first to use a 5-nanometer processor, which comprises 11.8 billion transistors – 40 per cent more than the previous 7-nanometer processor.

This means increased power efficiency, 40 per cent faster processing performance, and a 30 per cent increase in graphics performance. Apple says it has twice the graphics performance of a laptop, bringing the Air closer to the iPad Pro. And perhaps making the iPad Pro slightly redundant.

To that end, it also plays ball with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

The new Air also has a USB-C charging port, improved built-in speakers that can play stereo audio in landscape mode, and an enhanced camera set-up. The front snapper is a 7MP lens capable of 1080p video capture, while the front 12MP shooter has been taken from the iPad Pro and can shoot in 4K.

Our advice? If you're on the market for a new iPad, this is the best deal yet.

