Apple expects the iPhone 8 to fly off the shelves - a pretty safe bet, let's face it - and consequently has ordered 70 million flexible OLED panels from Samsung to make sure demand can be met.

According to sources close to Nikkei Asain Review, in fact, Samsung is ready to deliver as many as 95 million panels if necessary.

As is usual at New iPhone Time, rumours abound. Supposedly the range is to be three-strong, with the slightly curved-OLED 5.2in model sitting between 5.5in and 4.7in variants with less exciting LED displays.

Expect all three to be waterproof and to charge wirelessly. It's soon the 10th anniversary of the original gamechanger, after all, and Apple will want continued innovation to drive its absolute dominance of the smartphone market.

