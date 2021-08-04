Amazon and Best Buy introduce new Insignia F50 Series Fire TVs with Dolby Vision

US retail giants Amazon and Best Buy have teamed up to launch a new range of Insignia Fire TVs. The F50 Series boasts support for Dolby Vision HDR and Quantum Dot tech that should result in richer 4K Ultra HD pictures.

It's not just about the picture, though. Best Buy says DTS Virtual:X speaker technology will deliver "three-dimensional sound", while the new displays are said to feature a narrow bezel for a more immersive viewing experience.

Neither Amazon nor Best Buy have revealed full details of the F50 Series but you can expect to find Alexa built-in. You'll still have to press and hold the Alexa button when you speak the name of a TV show or movie, mind – Amazon and Best Buy have decided against using always-listening mics.

The Insignia F50 Series Fire TV will be available later this summer in 50- to 70-inch screen sizes. Prices start at just $599 which, on paper, sounds like a good deal for a Quantum Dot 4K TV.

The F50 will launch alongside a new Toshiba Fire TV with a thinner bezel design, five screen sizes (43-inches to 75-inches) and one more HDMI port than its predecessor.

Amazon and Best Buy have been playing in the same sandpit since 2018. The ongoing collaboration means that customers of the new sets can order them on Amazon and pick them up at their local Best Buy store “within the hour”. Handy.

In the market for big screen performance without the big screen price? We look forward to discovering how the F50 Series compares to some of best TV bargains around.

