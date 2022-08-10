AirPods Pro 2 tipped to be last Apple wireless earbuds with Lightning port

Apple's Lightning port could be on the chopping block – but not until next year according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

In his latest tweet, the renowned technology analyst predicts that "Apple will launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023."

Kuo adds that, as the new AirPods Pro 2 wireless buds are likely to launch in the "second half of 2022," they'll stick with good ol' Lightning (in addition to wireless charging, of course).

This isn't the first time Kuo has tipped Apple to embrace USB-C. Back in May he let slip that the first USB-C iPhone could be released as soon as 2023, alongside a USB-C Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse and MagSafe Battery Pack.

Apple is no stranger to USB-C; recent editions of the iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro already boast USB-C connections. So, in many ways, today's Lightning news isn't entirely shocking.

Apple is said to have been testing a USB-C iPhone for over a year now – a process likely accelerated by European Union lawmakers who hope to reduce waste by making USB-C "the common charging port" for all small electronic devices by 2024.

There's even been talk of the AirPods Pro 2 going completely wireless. Unlikely, say Kuo and others. Apparently, it's still too early for Apple to release portless devices due to the "limitations" of wireless technology.

That said, Apple's next AirPods are expected to boast some pretty exciting upgrades including a revamped design, 'skin-detect' sensors similar to the AirPods 3, a new H1 chip and support for Apple Lossless audio.

The second-gen AirPods Pro will likely debit alongside the iPhone 14 in early September. We'll bring you all the official news just as soon as we get it.

