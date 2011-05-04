Acoustic Energy has added a flagship model to its Neo range.

The Neo 4 sells for £699 a pair, and is a true three-way, four-driver floorstander, whose development was 'driven by UK and international demand for an even more potent floorstanding design.'

Standing 120cm tall, the speaker has 200W power-handling, 91dB/W/m efficiency and what's said to be 'a highly linear frequency response' from 28Hz to 40kHz.

The substantial cabinet is triple-ported and mounts the drivers in a baffle 32mm thick, described by AE as 'significantly chunkier than on many manufacturers’ designs costing twice the price'.

Smoothly-profiled edges are used, and concealed magnetic grille fixings keep the styling clean when the speakers are used with the covers off.

The drivers themselves are the company's 38mm wide-bandwidth dual ring radiator tweeter and 13.3cm aluminium-alloy midrange driver, and these are underpinned by a pair of 16.5cm base drivers, also with aluminium-alloy cones.

AE's chief designer, Mat Spandl, says that 'The Neo 4 presented a big challenge in creating a large yet affordable loudspeaker that would embody the high-energy musicality for which the existing Neo range has been praised.

'A very heavyweight cabinet with ultra-thick baffle was required to ensure tight and potent bass response down to very low frequencies.

'Twin LF drivers were chosen to deliver greater linearity and speed than could be achieved using less-expensive single driver and ABR configurations seen on competitor models.'

Available in Vermont walnut finish or black, the speakers can be bought as a stereo pair, or as part of the £1900 Neo Max 7.1 surround package, which adds a pair each of Neo 3s and Neo 1s, a Neo Centre, and a Neo Subwoofer.

