4K TV deal: LG 65-inch best-seller now only $500 in Best Buy sale

Need a new big-screen TV? Looking for a bargain? Then you should probably know that Best Buy and Target have discounted a 65-inch LG 4K UHD Smart HDR TV to just $499.99.

The LG 65UM6900PUA started life as a $900 TV but over time has settled around the $550 price. Now, however, it is available with an extra $50 off.

Best Buy: LG 65in 4K UHD Smart HDR TV $900 $500

With a 4K HDR (HDR10, HLG) panel and an intuitive interface on which you'll find a plethora of smart TV apps, this 65in LG TV an attractive Black Friday TV deal, and among Target's most popular.

We haven't reviewed this particular model so can't guarantee its quality, however its user review rating on both retailers support its case, as does its feature list.

In addition to 65 inches of 4K HDR panel - both HDR10 and HLG HDR formats are supported - this smart LG TV has built-in access to several video service apps, including Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, Pandora, Sling TV, Spotify, YouTube and Disney+ – all available through the TV's intuitive webOS home hub.

It also works with third-party Google Assistant and Alexa devices so that you can control TV settings, play, pause or adjust volume through voice control.

On a tighter budget? Best Buy and Target have also discounted this 65in TCL Roku 4K TV down to $450. That's a lot of screen real estate for the money!

