Wireless headphones deal: save $70 on the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are Sony's latest and greatest noise-cancelling headphones. We consider them the best headphones you can buy in terms of performance and value, and that's at full price. With a solid discount, they're an even better bargain.

A number of US retailers are currently selling the five-star XM4 for just $278 – that's a saving of 20%.

The wireless over-ears are available in a choice of three colors: silver, midnight blue or black. And both offers include free shipping too.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 $350 $278 at Best Buy (save $72)

These comfortable headphones deliver stunning sonics and brilliant noise-cancelling. They fully justify their five-star rating and are now available with an attractive $72 saving.View Deal

The WH-1000XM4 take over where their predecessors, the WH-1000XM3 left off, but the latest model gets the benefit of a brand new audio chip.

They're comfortable enough for all-day listening, and they have a few new neat features including 'Speak To Chat', which cuts the audio as you start talking, and the ability to pair with two devices simultaneously. The 30-hour battery life is very healthy, and the noise-cancelling is excellent, thanks to the killer combination of a new noise-cancelling algorithm and Bluetooth System on Chip (SoC).

Even better, the sonic performance is a big upgrade compared to the XM3. The soundstage is wider, unearthing more detail, and they're more composed and confident when it comes to low frequencies. Dynamic shifts are handled with aplomb, and they have plenty of enthusiasm for every genre you care to listen to.

If you're looking for a headphone bargain, now could be the time to buy!

MORE:

Grab a bargain with the best headphones deals

Looking for a cheaper pair? Try these Sony WH-1000XM3 deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 vs Sony WH-1000XM4: which is better?