The best TV deals 2019: LG, Samsung, Sony

Whether you're looking for a big-screen 4K TV for movie nights or a cheap TV for the snug, we have a TV recommendation for you.

Not only have we found the cheapest prices on the best TVs we've tested, we've also trawled Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more to find the best TV deals in the online sales.

There are HD and 4K TVs, LED, OLED and QLED televisions, all offering smart TV features, apps, video streaming, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, YouTube and more.

We'll be keeping this page regularly updated to ensure you never miss a deal, so keep this page bookmarked if you're thinking of pushing the button on a new TV purchase in the near future. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

32-inch TV deals

Polaroid 32T2H HD TV $129.99 $104 at Walmart It may not have all the top-level specs such as 4K and HDR, but this regular HD set could be ideal if you want a second TV for the kids or another room in the house.View Deal

43-inch TV deals

LG 43UK6200PUA 43-inch 4K HDR TV $348 $240 at Walmart This LG 4K Smart TV supports multiple formats of HDR content, including HDR10 and HLG, has the latest webOS interface for apps including Netflix and Amazon Instant Video, and features a Magic Remote. You can save $149 on an already cheap price tag.View Deal

TCL 43S405 43-inch Roku 4K TV $279 $220 at Best Buy Want a seriously cheap 4K TV? Look no further. This TCL Roku smart TV connects to the internet through Wi-Fi or an Ethernet cable to stream from over 4,000 channels. Access this TCL Roku smart TV's features through the mobile app on your smartphone or tablet.View Deal

Samsung UN43NU6900 43in 4K TV $500 $278 at Walmart An entry-level 2018 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. For under $300, this sounds like a steal.View Deal

Sony XBR43X800E 4K TV $798 $475 at Walmart A big reduction in the price of this Sony Bravia UHD TV is not to be ignored. Sony is one of the top brands in TV tech and this looks like a good deal.

View Deal

49-inch TV deals

Sony XBR49X800E $898 $580 at Walmart A decent-sized UHD screen at a great price. It may not be the newest model, but at this price, who cares?View Deal

50-inch TV deals

55-inch TV deals

Sceptre 55 inch 4K LED TV $400 $250 at Walmart Big-selling cheap 4K TV brand Sceptre is offering this super-cheap 55 inch 4K TV in the Walmart Prime Day sales. Almost half price, you get four HDMI inputs, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and optical and headphone connections.View Deal

RCA RTRU5527-W 55-inch 4K Roku TV $800 $300 at Walmart Not one that we've looked at in person but it's hard to ignore a 4K TV with over 50 percent hacked off the initial retail price. This RCA model is HDR-enabled and brings access to piles of videos on demand with the Roku platform built in. It also works with Google Assistant too.View Deal

LG OLED55C8PUA 55-inch OLED TV $2199 $1435 at Walmart Similar to the TV above but with an improved picture courtesy of a different OLED panel and AI picture processing tech. It supports HDR, HDR10 and HLG, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice control. The excellent LG C8 is down over $700.View Deal

65-inch TV deals

Samsung UN65NU6900 65-inch 4K TV $1000 $548 at Walmart An entry-level 2018 4K TV with HDR, 4K upscaling and direct access to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and YouTube. Approaching serious screen size territory, this 65in is among the cheapest Samsung 4K TV we've seen.View Deal

Sony XBR65X950G + Echo Dot 3rd Gen $2049 $1599 at Best Buy If you want close to flagship performance for much less than flagship money, this Sony is a super choice. And thanks to this Best Buy deal, you can get an Echo Dot 3rd Gen into the bargain.View Deal

70-inch+ TV deals

Sceptre U750CV-U 75-inch 4K TV $1800 $800 at Walmart Yes, you've read correctly, it's a 75-inch Sceptre 4K TV with $1,070 slashed off the price – making it one of the cheapest 4Ks we've seen. There's no Smart functionality, but if that doesn't bother you, get ready for 4K clarity at a fraction of the cost. View Deal

Samsung UN75NU6900FXZA $1149 $999 at Best Buy This Samsung NU6900 is a great deal at every screen size, so if you're in the market for a monster 75 inch TV, this could be the answer. There's a good saving on offer from Best Buy.View Deal

Sony XBR75X900F 4K LED with Alexa $2799 $2498 at Amazon This X900F LED 4K TV sports the X1 Extreme processor, the X-tended Dynamic Range Pro 6x for contrast, plus Google Assistant and Alexa voice control. You can save over $300 at Amazon.View Deal

More cheap TV deals