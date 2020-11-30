The best Denon AVR-X3600H AV receiver Black Friday deals 2020

The Denon AVR-X3600H AV amp won a What Hi-Fi? Award last year, which tells you all you need to know about what a quality piece of home cinema kit it is. And now that the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are upon us, there are sizeable discounts to be had.

Want to know more about this superb home cinema amplifier? Read on.

So what's so great about the Denon AVR-X3600H? It builds on an already capable predecessor, adding more channels, power and features.

You get 11 channels of audio driven by nine power amplifiers, giving 180W of power per channel. That means you can set it up in a 5.2.4 or 7.2.2 Dolby Atmos configuration.

Other onboard features include IMAX Enhanced, Apple AirPlay 2 and a raft of streaming services. You've got seven HDMI inputs for all your video sources and three HDMI outputs.

But it's the sound performance that should really seal the deal. It's a punchy, precise-sounding amp, that produces a clear, open and airy surround field. There's loads of information on offer whether it's a quiet or explosive scene and dynamics are far-reaching too.

It all adds up to a sensationally cinematic listening experience – and one you'll have to pay significantly more for if you want to better it. So what are you waiting for? Take advantage of all the latest offers from the list above.

