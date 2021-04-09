Hurry! Save $100s on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs in the three-day Best Buy sale

Looking for a great deal on the latest TVs from the biggest brands? Lucky for you, Best Buy is hosting an epic three-day sale with huge savings on some of the very best TVs out there.

All of the Best Buy TV deals can be found by clicking here, but we've done the hard work for you to find the most tempting offers and help you make the right buying decision. So whether you're looking for 4K or 8K, OLED or QLED, great gaming performance or a wealth of streaming apps, read on for our pick of the best Best Buy deals right now.

Kicking off with some of the biggest savings, there's a massive $2500 off Samsung's 75-inch Q900TS QLED. This 2020 flagship model has a vivid, punchy display and is packed with features, including Adaptive Picture+, HDR10+ support and Adaptive Sound+. Normally costing $6500, you can pick one up now for just $4000.

The 85-inch Q950TS features the same specs as Q900TS but comes with Samsung's OneConnect box and is now $2000 off its original price of $11,999, down to $9,999.

Sony's most affordable 8K TV, the 75-inch Z8H, is one of the punchiest we’ve tested and one of the best-sounding too, and it's now even cheaper – down to $4500 from $5000.

Not bothered about 8K? The LG CX is arguably the best OLED TV available in the US. Last year, we gave it five stars after being impressed by its brilliant picture performance and complete set of next-gen HDMI features. With a saving of $200, it's now reduced to $2000 from $2200.

If you want the latest technology but don't fancy paying full price, Sony's 65-inch X80J 4K LED is brand new for 2021 and is reduced from $1150 to $900, saving $250. The just-released model features the new Google TV platform that brings the same excellent and intuitive display as the Chromecast with Google TV media streamer. There's support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, and Airplay2 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.

The X80J is a brand new model for 2021 and includes tons of additions, including the Google TV platform bringing a fresh, intuitive look and feel as well as Sony's latest Cognitive Processor XR chip. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos, and features AirPlay 2 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. There's also $200 off the 55-inch model.View Deal

The LG CX is arguably the best TV of 2020, boasting all of LG's latest picture technology. And it performs beautifully, with fantastic levels of detail, rich colors, and excellent motion. It's got you covered for next-gen games consoles, too, thanks to HDMIs that support features such as VRR and 4K@120Hz. There are also great deals available on the 55-inch and 77-inch versions.View Deal

This is a massive discount on Samsung's 2020 flagship 8K TV. It's packed with tech, including Adaptive Picture+, HDR10+ support and Adaptive Sound+. That impressive feature set combined with a brilliantly sharp, bright and punchy screen makes it one of the best TVs around. If you've been dreaming of taking the plunge into 8K, then there's no better time than with this hefty saving. Check out the great deals also available on the 65-inch and 85-inch.View Deal

