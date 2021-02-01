Budget Super Bowl TV deal: score a 55-inch Fire TV for $349 in time for the big game

The Super Bowl isn't until Sunday but the best Super Bowl TV deals have already landed. Amazon has a huge saving on this 55-inch Insignia Fire TV. Normally $430, it's now discounted to $350 – $80 off the (already cheap) MSRP.

The 2020 Insignia NS-55DF710NA21 packs in 4K picture quality and HDR tech. Plus there's Amazon's Fire OS user interface, giving you easy access to streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

So, does this deal deserve to touchdown in your living room? Here's our thoughts...

Insignia 4K UHD Fire TV $480 $350 at Amazon

Insignia is primarily known for offering budget TVs that pack in plenty of features at an eye-catching price and, in that respect, this 55in model fits the company's formula perfectly. We've not tested it and so can't vouch for its picture quality, but it's certainly a tempter for the value shopper looking for a cheap Super Bowl TV deal.

Just $350 gets you a 55-inch 4K HDR TV with three HDMI ports and DTS sound. There's no support for high-end Dolby Vision HDR, but that's to be expected at this end of the market. Besides, the main attraction here is the built-in Fire TV platform, which provides quick access to live TV and all the major streaming channels over wi-fi. The included Voice Remote with Alexa, for example, allows you to power the TV on and off just by speaking.

Its talents extend way beyond that little party piece, though. You can also use Alexa to instantly search for and watch live over-the-air TV, or browse streaming movies and TV shows from the likes of Disney+, Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more. You can even use this smart TV to control smart home devices such as lights and thermostats. Again, all for $480 $350.

If you're looking for a quick, cheap upgrade in time to see Tom Brady's Buccaneers thrown down against Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, this Insignia Fire TV is solid bargain material.

