Best Black Friday Sony KD-49XH9505 deals 2021

The Sony KD-49XH9505 is a brilliant TV that set the benchmark for all 49-inch sets in 2020 thanks to its rich picture, vastly-improved sound and snappy OS (Google Android TV). This model also supports Dolby Vision HDR, as well as IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Calibrated. In short, it's a superb buy – especially if you can bag one at a discount in the Black Friday sales. It's currently £899 at Argos, for example.

Sony's KD-49XH9505 manages to squeeze in a heck of a lot of TV tech for a TV of this size. It's an attractive set from the front, with a slim brushed-metal bezel although make sure its wide feet can be accommodated on your TV stand. It gets the same remote as Sony's more premium sets, and it works particularly well thanks to the fact it works over Bluetooth.

Google's Android TV interface is quick to respond, while Sony's made its on-screen menus cleaner and simpler to use. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ are all on board to scratch that 4K Dolby Vision streaming itch; Rakuten and Google Play Movies & TV deliver pay-as-you-go 4K content with HDR10.

Inside, you get one of Sony's best picture processing chip, the X1 Ultimate, which promises better definition and an enhanced version of Object Based HDR Remaster, which promises better contrast. And it all adds up to an extremely punchy and vibrant picture, with tons of detail and excellent motion handling.

Sound quality is also impressive by flatscreen standards. The set uses its own room calibration to help present you with a weighty and dynamic sound. Under review, we called its Dolby Atmos performance "surprisingly cinematic" for a TV its size.

All in all, the 2020 KD-49XH9505 is a brilliant all-rounder from Sony – one that is still capable of giving pricier rivals a run for their money. A great buy, especially if you see it listed at a discount above.

