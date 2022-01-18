Best Disney Plus deals: cheap subscriptions, free trials and more ways to save

Disney Plus is one of the newer streaming services around – it only launched in November 2019, but in just over two years it has notched up a staggering 118 million customers. Obviously, its vast back catalogue of animated greats has played a big part in its success, but there's a lot more to it than Snow White, Pinocchio and the like.

Disney owns the Marvel and Star Wars properties, as well as the Pixar animation studio. Add to that National Geographic and Star, and you've got a lot of entertainment options at your fingertips.

Which, unsurprisingly, Disney charges for. Disney Plus costs £7.99 ($7.99, AU$11.99) a month, or £79.99 ($70, AU$120) a year. But there are cheaper ways to get your fix...

That's where we come in. We've rounded up the best Disney Plus deals around so you can enjoy all that's on offer without paying over the odds. Let's start saving money.

Disney Plus 12 months for £79.99 / $79.99 / AU$119.99

The easiest way to save is with an annual subscription. It works out around £15 ($26, AU$24) cheaper than paying monthly. It's less flexible than the monthly option, but worth it if you don't mind committing for a year.

Disney Plus free for six months with O2

Disney Plus can be yours completely free for up to six months when you take out a mobile plan on O2. Just pick Disney Plus as your extra when completing your purchase.

Disney Plus free for three months when you buy a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Buy Samsung's new S21 FE smartphone from Mobiles.co.uk and you'll get three months of Disney Plus absolutely free. The S21 FE looks like quite a phone, so this is a deal not to be missed.

Get Disney Plus for three months for £8 of Tesco Clubcard vouchers

Tesco Clubcard members can exchange £8 of vouchers for three months of Disney Plus (which usually costs just shy of £24). The offer is open to both new and existing Disney Plus subscribers, too.

Disney Plus free trial

When it launched, Disney Plus offered a free seven-day trial so viewers could test the waters before shelling out for a subscription. That has since disappeared. But as Disney Plus continues to launch in more countries around the world, it could be on offer once again for potential customers in new territories.

Disney Plus free trial: see if it's still available where you are

Disney Plus has plenty to watch – in our Disney Plus review, we said that was one of its biggest selling points. After all, it was in the original content game before Netflix's Reed Hastings was even born. Its slate of original shows includes The Mandalorian, The Only Murders in the Building, Clone Wars, Hawkeye and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

And Disney is putting its money where its mouth is. It plans to spend between $8bn and $9bn on Disney Plus content alone in fiscal 2024, by which it hopes to have attracted over 230 million subscribers.

It's clear the service is only going to get better. Bag a deal, and it'll keep you entertained during 2022 and beyond.

