Best 4th of July TV sales - best early deals live now

4th July is almost here, so it's the perfect time to fire some colorful explosives into the sky, fire up the BBQ, and celebrate. And what better way to party than by picking up a brand new and heavily discounted TV?

Don't worry if you're struggling to find the best deals, because this page is here to help. Below, we've compiled the ultimate list of the best 4th of July TV sales around. These deals are already live and we expect more to surface in the coming days so it's worth keeping this page bookmarked to see more models as they appear on our deals radar...

Best 4th July TV deals

48-inch (and smaller) TV deals

(opens in new tab) Sony X80J 43-inch $599 $499 at BestBuy (save $100) (opens in new tab) This sleek 43-inch TV promises deep blacks, great HDR support, and vibrant, lively colors for a modest price. Plus, with Google smart TV functionality, you'll have immediate access to whatever streaming service you'd like and all your favorite apps.

(opens in new tab) TCL 43S435: $449 $259 at BestBuy (save $190) (opens in new tab)

This cheap 4K LED TV combines HDR tech with Roku's famous smart TV functionality to offer all the familiar features you know and love. From games to movies, this cheap set can get the job done.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1: $1500 $796 at Amazon (save $704) (opens in new tab)

LG's OLEDs are some of the best in the business. The C1 has excellent tonal detail, an exciting, vibrant picture, and it's great for gaming, too. If you want an OLED TV, look no further than the C1 at less than $800.

(opens in new tab) Sony XBR-48A9S: $1900 $998 at Amazon (save $902) (opens in new tab)

When we reviewed the 48A9S at $1900, we loved its superb image quality, impressive audio performance, and solid app selection, but we thought it was pricey. At less than $1000, the 48A9S is a fantastic OLED.

55-inch (and smaller) TV deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung QN90A $1397 $897 at Amazon (save $500) (opens in new tab)

When testing this 50-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV, our only complaint was the cost. But that was before it dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon. A stunning TV with four HDMIs and next-gen picture technology.

(opens in new tab) TCL 55-inch TV $499 $339 at BestBuy (save $160) (opens in new tab)

Much like the 43-inch TCL TV above, this 55-inch set gives TCL's trademark value, offering up a solid, dynamic display for cheap. Plus, this set comes with all the familiar features of the Roku platform, including all your favorite apps.

(opens in new tab) LG C1 55-inch $1499 $1099 at BestBuy (save $400) (opens in new tab)

The LG C1 is a fantastic TV with top-notch picture quality and a near-flawless set of features. Even on sale, you're still paying for the OLED panel, but the money's well worth it, especially for HDR content.

65-inch (and larger) TV deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 70S434: $599 $499 at BestBuy (save $100) (opens in new tab)

We've reviewed a ton of TCL TVs, consistently and constantly finding them to offer up surprisingly good picture and sound quality for the price, and this 70-inch 4K smart TV is likely no different.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65A8H $2800 $1374 at Best Buy (save $1426) (opens in new tab)

The Sony A8H supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well as Chromecast and Bluetooth for wireless connections with a variety of devices, and it has the Sony Picture Processor X1 Ultimate. The Acoustic Surface Audio tech means the whole screen is your speaker – clever.

(opens in new tab) 65-inch QN90A $2600 $1599 at Samsung (save $1000) (opens in new tab)

Samsung's 4K flagship comes with Quantum Matrix tech, AI upscaling to 4K powered by the Neo Quantum Processor, Object Tracking Sound+ to keep up with the on-screen action, and a 120Hz refresh rate at 4K.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED77A1 $3000 $2296 at Crutchfield (save $704) (opens in new tab)

LG's A1 is an excellent OLED for movies and TV. Features include Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR plus access to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

