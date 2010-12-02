Chord Company's Chameleon Silver Plus has been reborn as the ChameleonPlus.



This interconnect now applies lessons learned from Chord's £1000 Indigo Plus.



As well as standard RCA phono connections, you can specify fully balanced XLR plugs too. The ChameleonPlus infuses music with a real sense of get up and go.



It sounds clearer and more detailed than the older Silver Plus. There's a vibrancy and attack to the sound, which enthuses and entertains the listener.



Bass sounds beefy and taut, while vocals and high frequencies are expressive without becoming shouty.

