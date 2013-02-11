A good option for a first cable upgrade, but there are better cables out there for only a little more cash

It’s all very well paying big bucks for cables in high-end systems, but what if you have a budget-to-mid-level set-up and want to upgrade from rubbish bellwire between your amp and speakers?

Black Rhodium’s answer is its Twist cable – a two-core design that's twisted to help prevent unwanted distortion. Ours came terminated with gold-plated plugs, which adds £50 to the price, but you can also get rhodium-plated ones for £100.

Through our reference system, we were met with a clear, transparent sound – there's bite and sparkle on offer here, and good rhythmic ability in the main.

But the bass conveyed through the Twist is a little on the unruly side, and dynamics are left wanting when it comes to livelier material.

It's not a bad performance by any means – and certainly worth considering if your budget is tight. But for 50p per metre more, you can get the Talk Electronics Talk 3 cable, which gives a dollop more of everything…



