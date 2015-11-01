Trending

Best Wireless speakers 2015

Product of the year

Best portable wireless speaker £100-£200

Audio Pro Addon T3

"Audio Pro has designed a classy wireless speaker that ignores gimmicks and focuses on delivering the best sound possible for the money. A huge achievement."

Best buys

Best portable wireless speaker under £100

UE Roll

"The Ultimate Ears Roll is a superb little speaker that works perfectly for its intended purpose – both in its design and performance."

Best mains-powered wireless speaker £600-£800

Geneva AeroSphère Large

"An outstanding design matched by its gorgeous sound, Geneva's AeroSphère Large is a terrific speaker."

Best portable wireless speaker £200+

KEF Muo

"KEF brings a touch of luxury to the portable speaker market with this excellent Bluetooth speaker."

Best mains-powered wireless speaker £200-£600

Geneva Model S Wireless DAB+

"A classy speaker with additional radio features, the Model S has reached wireless hi-fi heaven."

Best mains-powered wireless speaker under £200

Monitor Audio S-150

"For the money, the Monitor Audio S150 is a remarkable wireless speaker."

Best mains-powered wireless speaker £800+

Naim Mu-so

"A hugely desirable wireless speaker with hi-fi aspirations, the Mu-so is quite simply stunning."