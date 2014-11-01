Best Wireless speakers 2014

Product of the year
£750+
Naim Mu-so
"Naim's first entry into the wireless speaker market, and it's an absolute belter. It may command a premium price, but you won't be disappointed."
Best buys
Up to £150
Cambridge Audio Go
"Cambridge Audio does it again – this is a fantastic, hugely entertaining Bluetooth wireless speaker."
£150-£300
Monitor Audio AirStream S200
"Excellent performance, great price and streaming features galore."
£500-£750
Dali Kubik Free
"The Kubik Free is a real entertainer – an enthusiastic-sounding wireless speaker mixed with a solid feature set."
£300-£500
Geneva Model S Wireless DAB+
"A classy speaker with additional radio features, the Model S has reached wireless hi-fi heaven."