Watford vs Burnley live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Nineteenth-placed Watford face 17th-placed Burnley in a survival six-pointer that will have major repercussions as to who goes down and who stays up. The Clarets have their noses just above the water after two precious wins on the bounce. Make it three and the Hornets are as good as relegated. It's one of the biggest games of the season, so make sure you know how to watch a Watford vs Burnley live stream wherever you are.

Watford vs Burnley live stream Date: Saturday 30th April Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Vicarage Road, Watford US stream: USA Network via Sling TV (half-price) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN

Nearly two months have passed since Watford last tasted victory, yet there remains a sense that they've got the players to pull off a near-miraculous escape. A team that contains the attacking talents of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaïla Sarr, Josh King and Cucho Hernández should not be embroiled in a relegation scrap, but they've seem to have one foot in the Championship.

If Watford lose this, they'll need to win all of their final four games by a collective margin of at least 22 goals to stand any hope of avoiding relegation. Win this, however, and there's still hope, especially as Roy Hodgson's men still have to face Everton.

Caretaker manager Mike Jackson has got Burnley dancing to his beat. Seven points from three games means there's no question he's starting something, but the Clarets can't stop until they get enough points on the board. Dwight McNeil has looked like his old self since Jackson took the reins, and he'll fancy his chances of ending his lengthy goal drought against this hapless Watford rearguard. Burnley come into this clash two points ahead of Everton, and while victory wouldn't guarantee safety, it would pile the pressure on the Blues ahead of their nightmare run-in.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST, Saturday 30th April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Watford vs Burnley live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Watford vs Burnley free live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch a Watford vs Burnley live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable cutting services FuboTV and Sling.

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV available to new users, while Sling is currently offering new users half-price on their first month. And as there are no long contracts with either service, if you're not happy with them you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, FuboTV and Sling are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Watford vs Burnley: FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV provides live streaming access to USA Network and more than 100 more channels. After the 7-day free trial prices start at $64.99 per month, but there's no contract so you can watch the game, cancel within a week and not pay a penny!

Watford vs Burnley on Sling TV half-price discount

USA Network is also available with a discounted subscription to the Sling Blue package. Get your first month for half-price. It's $35 per month thereafter but again, there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Watford vs Burnley live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant service to live stream Watford vs Burnley, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Watford vs Burnley

Use a VPN to watch Watford vs Burnley on DAZN, FuboTV or Sling:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Watford vs Burnley, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN, FuboTV or Sling on your browser or device and enjoy the Watford vs Burnley live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: watch a Watford vs Burnley live stream

Sadly, Watford vs Burnley will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Watford vs Burnley live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Watford vs Burnley game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Watford vs Burnley live stream

The Watford vs Burnley live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Watford vs Burnley – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Watford vs Burnley

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

