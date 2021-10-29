Wales vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch 2021 Autumn Internationals for free

Wales face a tough test when they meet New Zealand on Saturday in the first of four 2021 Autumn Internationals. Wayne Pivac's side face a huge task with 15 players either injured or unavailable. Kick off it at 5.15pm BST on Saturday, 30th Oct, and the game is free on Amazon Prime. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere in the world.

Wales vs New Zealand live stream Kick-off: 5.15pm BST / 12.15pm ET / 2.15am AEST (Sun) Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff UK stream: Amazon Prime (free 30-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$10/month)

The team news is in and Wayne Pivac has named his matchday 23 captained by Alun Wyn Jones. Gareth Anscombe has been handed a fly-half start while 21-year-old back-row Taine Basham will feature alongside Dragons teammates Ross Moriarty and Aaron Wainwright.

"They're going to come away from this test match knowing what it's like to play one of the best teams in the world," said Pivac. "To win a World Cup you have to play against teams like New Zealand at some stage in the tournament and you have to win those games."

Wales have not beaten the All Black since 1953, so Saturday is going to be a big deal in Cardiff. In their most recent encounter, the All Blacks defeated Wales 40-17 in the Bronze match at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. The two sides have played each other 35 times since 1905, with the all All Black tasting victory in 32 and Wales winning just three.

Wales vs New Zealand kicks off at 5.15pm BST (GMT+1) on Saturday, 30th October, and UK rugby fans can watch for free on Amazon Prime. Follow our guide to watch a Wales vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere.

Wales vs New Zealand free live stream

Good news: Amazon Prime has secured the exclusive rights in the UK to broadcast most of the 2021 Autumn Internationals, including Wales vs New Zealand. Prime members can watch for free.

Not a Prime member? Sign up with this 30-day free trial . After the trial ends, you'll pay £7.99 a month. There's no contract and you can cancel anytime.

Going to be away from the UK when the rugby's on? Simply use a VPN to access the UK version of Amazon Prime from anywhere in the world, without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN. You can try it 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee.

Ireland's games will be shown free on Channel 4 in the UK while Welsh language channel S4C will screen 40 minutes of highlights after each Wales game.

Watch Wales vs New Zealand from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Autumn Internationals rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wales vs New Zealand, you may wish to choose 'UK' to access Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime on your browser or device and enjoy a Wales vs New Zealand live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Wales vs New Zealand live stream in the USA

Streaming service FloRugby has the rights to show Wales vs New Zealand in United States.

Subscription to FloRugby costs $30 a month or $150 a year, and includes live streams of the 2021 Autumn Nations Series plus replays, results, athlete rankings and breaking news.

You can stream or cast from your desktop, mobile or TV on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV. There's also a FloSports app for iOS and Android.

Wales vs New Zealand live stream in Australia

If you're prepared for some early starts you can stream the 2021 Autumn Internationals – including Wales vs New Zealand – live on Stan.

The Aussie streaming service costs $10 a month, plus you'll need the Sport add-on at an additional $20 a month. But – good news – the Sport add-on is free for the first 7 days.

Remember, you'll need to use a VPN to access Stan if you're away from the Oz during the egg-chasing.

How to watch Wales vs New Zealand in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Autumn Internationals 2021 in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

2021 Autumn Internationals fixtures

Saturday 30th October 2021

Scotland vs Tonga (2.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Wales vs New Zealand (5.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Saturday 6th November 2021

Ireland vs Japan (1pm) - Channel 4

Italy vs New Zealand (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

England vs Tonga (3.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Wales vs South Africa (5.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

France vs Argentina (8pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Sunday 7th November 2021

Scotland vs Australia (2.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Saturday 13th November 2021

Italy vs Argentina (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Scotland vs South Africa (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Ireland vs New Zealand (3.15pm) - Channel 4

England vs Australia (5.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Sunday 14th November 2021

France vs Georgia (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

WALES vs Fiji (3.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Saturday 20th November 2021

Italy vs Uruguay (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Scotland vs Japan (1pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

England vs South Africa (3.15pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Wales vs Australia (5.30pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

France vs New Zealand (8pm) - Amazon Prime (UK)

Sunday 21st November 2021

Ireland vs Argentina (2.15pm) - Channel 4

Saturday 27th November 2021

Barbarians vs Samoa (2.30pm) - TBA