Wales vs Belgium live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League for free online and on TV, team news

Wales and Belgium are probably sick of the sight of each other as the teams face off for the third time in just over a year after being drawn in the same qualification group for the 2022 World Cup. The visitors to Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday night won one and drew one of those fixtures, but the 1-1 draw back in November should give Robert Page's hosts the boost that a positive result is possible. The game kicks off at 7:45pm BST (2:45pm ET) tonight, Saturday 11th June and is free-to-air in both the UK and USA. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs Belgium live stream for free wherever you are.

The teams are in and Gareth Bale returns to the Wales starting XI as boss Robert Page reverts to the more experienced heads which recently sealed a World Cup spot. Joe Allen also returns to the midfield, with Ethan Ampadu likely to partner him in central areas. Conor Roberts and Neco Williams continue as first-choice winge-backs, with Bale partnering Dan James up front in the absence of Kieffer Moore. Harry Wilson also keeps the shirt after impressing against the Netherlands.

Roberto Martinez, meanwhile, goes with a mixture of experience and giving squad players minutes at the end of a gruelling season. Kevin De Bruyne will captain the side, with Michy Batshuayi and Yannick Carrasco likely completing a front three. Wolves' Leander Dendoncker will form part of a back three alongside Dedryck Boyata and youngster Arthur Theate. Leicester midfield conductor Youri Tielemans will load the bullets from deep. The Hazard brothers, Eden and Thorgen start on the bench, alongside Dennis Praet and former Spurs pair Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen.

Wales are still riding the crest of a post-Qatar 2022 qualification wave. Successive UEFA Nations League defeats to Poland and Netherlands either side of that momentous confirmation of a first World Cup finals appearance since 1958 may have burst the balloon a little, but Robert Page has every reason to be delighted with his side in this international 'break'.

Page rested most of his big guns against the Dutch on Wednesday evening but Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen are all expected to return against the bronze medallists from Russia 2018. Memories of the Dragons' famous Euro 2016 quarter-final victory against the Red Devils, when Hal Robson-Kanu's Cruyff turn sent the Belgian defence for a hot dog, will still be fresh for this one.

Sat second only to Brazil in FIFA's men's ranking, Belgium continue to be the kings of delivering their best just before a major tournament finals, only to fail when it matters most.

The 2022/23 Nations League and the upcoming World Cup probably represent the last chance for their golden generation of Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Co to lift a trophy for their country, with only Youri Tielemans looking young enough to be involved with the next crop of talent. That Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are still squad regulars tells you all you need to know.

Wednesday's 6-1 demolition of Poland was proof they've still got it, but a 4-1 defeat to the Netherlands a week ago also showed that Roberto Martinez's side aren't the consistent force they once were.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm BST tonight, Saturday 11th June, at the Cardiff City Stadium in Wales.

(Image credit: By Jon Candy from Cardiff, Wales - Cardiff City Stadium Pitch, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12750791)

Wales fans in the UK can watch a Wales vs Belgium free live stream on S4C (opens in new tab), which is now home to all of the national team's Nations League clashes.



UEFA Nations League football fans in the US and Canada can watch a Wales vs Belgium live stream for free too on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wales vs Belgium live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

UK: Wales vs Belgium live stream

S4C has the exclusive rights to show Wales vs Belgium and the rest of Wales's UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. It's also the new home for all of the Dragons' European qualifiers.

S4C is available on Freeview in Wales and via Sky (channel 134), Freesat (channel 120) and Virgin TV (channel 166) in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Wales vs Belgium is also available online via S4C Clic (opens in new tab), which has apps for iOS and Android.

Commentary is in Welsh but English subtitles are available, while a limited number of sports broadcasts also offer English commentary via the red button.

S4C is free for anyone with a TV licence, but it's ONLY available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

Australia: Wales vs Belgium live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Wales vs Belgium, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans down under.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Wales vs Belgium live stream

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) Wales vs Belgium with DAZN $20 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 3

(Image credit: UEFA.com - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Nations_League#/media/File:UEFA_Nations_League.svg)

All times 19.45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Friday 10th June

Austria vs France

Denmark vs Croatia

Azerbaijan vs Slovakia 17:00

Belarus vs Kazakhstan

Moldova vs Latvia

Andorra vs Liechtenstein

Albania vs Israel

Saturday 11th June

England vs Italy

Hungary vs Germany

Netherlands vs Poland

Wales vs Belgium

Ukraine vs Armenia 14:00

Republic of Ireland vs Scotland 17:00

Montenegro vs Bosnia-Herzegovina

Romania vs Finland

Faroe Islands vs Lithuania 17:00

Luxembourg vs Turkey