Ukraine vs Ireland live stream and how to watch the 2022 UEFA Nations League for free

Ukraine will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record when they take on Ireland in Poland this week. Will they take a commanding lead at the top of the group? Or can the Boys in Green close the gap going into the break? The game kicks off at 7.45pm BST (2.45pm ET) this afternoon and is free to watch in the USA. Make sure you know how to watch a Ukraine vs Ireland live stream for free wherever you are.

Ukraine vs Ireland live stream Date: Tuesday 14th June 2022 Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST Venue: Stadion Miejski ŁKS, Poland Free live stream: Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) (USA) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK stream: Premier Sports (£9.99/month) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

It's less than a week since Ireland lost to Ukraine in Dublin so Stephen Kenny's side will be keen to get revenge in Poland on Tuesday night. The Boys in Green received a much-needed boost when they beat Scotland 3-0 at the weekend, securing their first win in this year's Nations League in the process. Can they add another three points here?

Even with everything that's going on back at home, Ukraine have managed to win both their UEFA Nations League games so far, defeating Ireland last week and despatching Armenia on Saturday. That leaves them top of group B1 with a game in hand. Having fallen short in their World Cup playoff against Wales, Oleksandr Petrakov's side can focus all of their efforts on going as far as possible here.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST at the Stadion Miejski ŁKS in Łódź. Follow our guide on how to watch a Ukraine vs Ireland live stream for free from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Ukraine vs Ireland free live stream

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US and Canada can watch a Ukraine vs Ireland live stream for free on Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab).

Watch a Ukraine vs Ireland live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Ukraine vs Ireland live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Ukraine vs Ireland, you may wish to choose 'US' for Fubo Sports Network.

3. Then head over to Fubo Sports Network (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Ukraine vs Ireland live stream.

UK: Ukraine vs Ireland live stream

Premier Sports has the rights to all of Ireland's UEFA Nations League games, including this Saturday's clash with Ireland in Poland.

Subscription to Premier Sports costs £9.99 a month – no contact, cancel anytime. It's only available within the UK, so make sure you've got your VPN (opens in new tab) handy if you're stuck abroad.

Australia: Ukraine vs Ireland live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Ukraine vs Ireland, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans down under.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Ukraine vs Ireland live stream on DAZN

Those in Canada (opens in new tab), Austria, Germany, Japan and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN (opens in new tab) which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

(opens in new tab) Ukraine vs Ireland | DAZN $20 per month (opens in new tab)

DAZN has the rights to the UEFA Nations League in much of Europe and Canada along with the F1, UFC, boxing and many other sports. Try it for a month, contract-free. Cancel at anytime.

UEFA Nations League fixtures - Matchday 4

All times 19.45pm BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 14 June

England vs Hungary

Germany vs Italy

Netherlands vs Wales

Poland vs Belgium

Armenia vs Scotland (18:00)

Ukraine vs Republic of Ireland

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Finland

Romania vs Montenegro

Luxembourg vs Faroe Islands

Türkiye vs Lithuania

Moldova vs Andorra (18:00)

Liechtenstein vs Latvia