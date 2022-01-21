UFC 270 live stream and how to watch Ngannou vs Gane, fight card, date

UFC 270 brings us one of the biggest heavyweight MMA clashes yet, as Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. This high-octane unification fight takes place at the Honda Center, California, where the main card also features a huge rematch between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. UFC 270 is a $70 pay-per-view in the US, but German fans can watch live for only €15 on DAZN. Make sure you know how to watch a cheap UFC 270 live stream from anywhere.

UFC 270 live stream Date: Saturday 22nd January 2022 Main card: 10pm ET / 3am GMT (Sun) / 1pm AEST (Sun) Ngannou vs Gane: 12am ET / 5am GMT (Sun) / 3pm AEST (Sun) Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California Germany stream: DAZN(€14.99) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) US stream: ESPN ($70)

Francis Ngannou – MMA's answer to Mike Tyson – is reigning UFC heavyweight champion and the "hardest recorded puncher in the world". The Cameroonian fighter won the title back in March with second round KO of Stipe Miocic.

Ngannou (16-3) lost out on the chance to defend his title earlier this year when UFC boss Dana White went ahead with Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane. Unbeaten Frenchman Gane (10-0) score the interim heavyweight title and now faces Ngannou in a hotly-anticipated reunification ruck.

Gane has impressed fans and critics alike with his flowing combat style. He only entered the UFC in 2019 but is yet to lose a bout, and the bookies make him the slight favourite to beat Francis "The Predator" Ngannou this Saturday.

Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch Ngannou vs Gane free of charge. Anyone without can buy a BT Sport monthly pass for £25 and access the UFC 270 live stream. Otherwise, here's how to find a cheap UFC 270 live stream from anywhere in the world.

UFC 270 live stream with DAZN – Ngannou vs Gane

MMA fans in Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain can watch UFC 270 for less on DAZN. Subscription to the streaming service costs just €14.99 a month (new subscribers only).

That's a knockout deal considering it gets you a month of sport – not just a UFC 270 live stream. You don't have to stay up late, either. DAZN will replay the Ngannou vs Gane fight throughout Sunday.

UFC 270 live stream with DAZN

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime.



Going to be outside Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN for UFC 270 without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a UFC 270 live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 270 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the UFC 270, you may wish to choose 'Germany' for DAZN Germany.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the UFC 270 live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: UFC 270 live stream – Ngannou vs Gane

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 270 in the States. It's a pay-per-view event and costs $75 on top of an ESPN+ subscription. Ouch.

Remember: selected European citizens stuck in the US can use a VPN to watch UFC 270 on DAZN for the equivalent of around $20. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UK: UFC 270 live stream – Ngannou vs Gane

BT Sport 2 HD will show UFC 270 in the UK. Cord-cutters can live stream the prelims and main card – including Ngannou vs Gane – with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month). The pass lets you watch instantly on the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can watch BT Sport from anywhere in the world using ExpressVPN. See above for details.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 270 for just £25

I's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices.

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's out guide to the best Sky TV deals.

Australia: UFC 270 live stream – Ngannou vs Gane

Aussie MMA fans who want to catch a UFC 270 live stream will need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports.

The big fight costs a hefty AU$54.95. Ngannou and Gane are expected to make their way into the Octagon around 3pm AEST on Sunday. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 270 fight card – Ngannou vs Gane

Main card

Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane (UFC Heavyweight Championship)

Brandon Moreno vs Deiveson Figueiredo (UFC Flyweight Championship)

Michel Pereira vs Andre Fialho Welterweight)

Cody Stamann vs Said Nurmagomedov (Bantamweight)

Prelims

Rodolfo Vieira vs Wellington Turman (Middleweight)

Raoni Barcelos vs Victor Henry (Bantamweight)

Ilia Topuria vs Charles Jourdain (Featherweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Pete Rodriguez (Welterweight)

Early prelims

Tony Graveley vs Saimon Oliveira (Bantamweight)

Trevin Giles vs Michael Morales (Welterweight)

Silvana Gomez Juaraz vs Vaness Dempoulos (Women's strawweight)

Matt Frevola vs Genaro Valdez (Lightweight)

Kay Hansen vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (Women's flyweight)

Tale of the tape – Ngannou vs Gane

Name: Francis Ngannou – Ciryl Gane

Nationality: Cameroonian – French

Date of birth: 5th Sept 1986 – 12th April 1990

Height: 6ft 4 – 6ft 4in

Reach: 83 inches – 81 inches

Total fights: 19 – 10

Record: 16-3 – 10-0

Fighting talk: Ngannou on Gane

"The reason why I’m here is because I earned it. Nobody has given me anything.

"I want to win this fight, but if I lost, it’s fine. I don’t think that takes anything out of me as a man. I have done a lot as a man.

"Even if this was the end, well, I’ll say I did it. Not many people in their lifetime, even those who have better opportunities than I, can tell the same story as me. I’m happy where I am."