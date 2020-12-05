Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch the North London Derby

Sunday's North London Derby will see 2000 home fans return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time since lockdown. It will also likely see a few pot shots from range from the misfiring Arsenal forwards with Joe Hart tipped to start between the sticks. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are in the world.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream Football fans in the US can watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV for $4.99 per month. (Make sure to use a VPN if you're a US citizen trying to access your stream from abroad.) Those in the UK will need a Now TV sports pass or Sky Sports subscription.

Hart looked shaky from distance away to LASK mid-week as Spurs snatched a draw from the jaws of victory. Tottenham have not stated exactly what it is that kept Lloris from traveling to Austria. While the Spurs No.1 isn't normally called upon for early Europa League games, he does normally go as part of the squad. Whatever it is seems set to keep him out of the side for the derby.

Otherwise, there are no major problems for the Lilywhites. Harry Kane should be good to go after an unspecified knock and even Toby Alderweireld may make an appearance. The veteran defender was back in training this week after recovering from the groin injury he picked up the previous weekend in the win at the Etihad.

For Arsenal, Thomas Partey and David Luiz could both be involved. Mikel Arteta will be looking for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get his shooting boots back on. International break or not, one goal since the beginning of November does not read well, particularly when the Gabonese scooped up a tidy £55m contract back in September.

First-placed Spurs will be looking to stay top of the Premier League and heap more misery on their neighbours, languishing in the bottom half of the table. Arsenal would just love to spoil the party.

Tottenham vs Arsenal kicks off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday. Make sure you know how to watch the North London Derby wherever you are in the world.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal for $4.99

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21, including Tottenham vs Arsenal.

Lucky US EPL fans can live stream this and other Premier League games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month. It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

Click here for the full list of games due to be shown on Peacock Premium.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.View Deal

Peacock TV is part of the NBC network and you can also find Premier League football games televised through NBCSN and other NBC sports channels for the 2020/21 EPL season. If you don't already have the NBC sports channels, you can add them to your cable package or switch to cable cutting platforms such as Sling TV and YouTube TV and add them there.

Live stream Tottenham vs Arsenal abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in 4K

Tottenham vs Arsenal is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD on Sunday.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream with a Now TV day pass (£9.98) or a monthly pass (£25). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Now TV Sky Sports Pass + mobile month £9.98

Enjoy a day of Sky Sports on your TV and a whole month on your mobile phone for just £9.98 while this Now TV deal is on.View Deal

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

2020/21 Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K. All times are in GMT.

Saturday 5th December

Man City v Fulham - 15:00, BT Sport 1

West Ham United v Man Utd - 17:30, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Chelsea v Leeds United - 20:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 6th December

West Brom v Crystal Palace - 12:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sheffield United v Leicester City - 14:15, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - 16:30, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Liverpool v Wolves - 19:15, Amazon Prime Video

Monday 7th December

Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton - 20:00, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD