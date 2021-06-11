Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream: how to watch the boxing on ESPN

Shakur 'Fearless' Stevenson will fight Jeremiah "Low Key" Nakathila for the interim WBO super featherweight title at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas this Saturday in a blockbuster 12-round bout. Can 23-year-old Shakur Stevenson produce another boxing masterclass and bust into the big time? Follow our guide on how to watch a Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream Date: Saturday 12th June Main card: 3am BST / 10pm ET Ringwalks: 5am BST / 12pm ET Venue: The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas US stream: ESPN+ Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN Buy tickets: eTix

Top Rank promotions has put together another unmissable bill of live boxing but all eyes will be on Shakur Stevenson vs Jeremiah Nakathila.

Stevenson (15-0) is undefeated thanks to a unanimous decision win over Toka Khan Clary in December, so a win over Nakathila would make the American southpaw a two-weight world champion. More importantly, it could put him one step closer to a big-money bout against WBC junior lightweight champ Oscar Valdez.

"I just feel like, when I’m at my best, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is," said Stevenson at this week's weigh in. "It’s been like that my whole career since I’ve been an amateur. You don’t know who you’re going to fight in the amateurs. You come up, and you just gotta fight people."

Jeremiah Nakathila (21-1) is the underdog according to the sports books but could the Namibian boxer upset the odds on his US debut? Stranger things have happened and Nakathila has won 10 straight fights – by knockout – since the only loss of his career.

Saturday's sizzling showdown is exclusive to ESPN and can be streamed live on ESPN+. Here's how to find a Stevenson vs Nakathila free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch a Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream on ESPN+

Boxing fans can watch Stevenson vs Nakathila on ESPN, or live stream it via the ESPN+ app or website.

ESPN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. You can also subscribe to ESPN+ in a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu (ad-supported) for $13.99 per month.

All of those options are a bargain – but they are geo-restricted to the United States.

Going to away from the US this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access ESPN+ as if you were back home in the USA. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

Another option is to subscribe to FuboTV, which carries ESPN. New subscribers get a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels.

The Stevenson vs Nakathila ringwalks are expected at midnight ET.

Watch a Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Stevenson vs Nakathila live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch Canelo vs Saunders on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Stevenson vs Nakathila fight card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila (Vacant WBO interim Junior Lightweight title)

Jose Pedraza vs. Julian Rodriguez (Junior Welterweights)

Xander Zayas vs. Larry Fryers (Welterweights)

Tyler McCreary vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (Junior lightweights)

John Bauza vs. Christon Edwards (Junior Welterweights)

Bryan Lua vs. Frevian Gonzalez (Junior Lightweights)

Troy Isley vs. LaQuan Evans (Middleweights)

Watch Stevenson vs Nakathila in the UK

Sky has the rights to show Stevenson vs Nakathila in the UK. It's available to Sky Sports subscribers or non-Sky customers using the the PAYG Now platform

A one-day Now Sports Pass costs from £9.99 and buys you coverage of the fight as well as everything else on Sky Sports for the duration of the pass.

Now Sports Pass Watch Stevenson vs Nakathila from just £9.99

A day pass for sports on Now can cost as little as £9.99, with a monthly pass coming in at £33.99 for those wanting to see the Indy 500 plus a few F1 grand prix, as well as football, golf and tennis.

Stevenson vs Nakathila tale of the tape

Name: Shakur "Fearless" Stevenson – Jeremiah "Low Key" Nakathila

Nationality: American – Namibian

Age: 23 – 31

Height: 5ft 7 inches – Unknown

Reach: 70 inches – Unknown

Total fights: 15 – 22

Record: 15-0, 8 KOs – 21-1, 17 KOs