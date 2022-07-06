Should you buy an Amazon Fire TV Omni Series on Prime Day 2022?

The Fire TV Omni Series is Amazon's first attempt at a mid-range 4K TV. Pitched at Alexa fans, it offers hands-free controls, decent HDR support and easy access to Amazon's smooth Fire TV OS.

But how does the Omni Series compare to the best TVs from high-end brands such as Samsung and Sony? And should you buy a heavily discounted Omni Series TV on Prime Day 2022? Here's a quick guide to the pros and cons of this low-cost "Amazon-made" TV...

Not a fan of Alexa? You might be better off with a cheap TCL or Hisense TV.

Top Prime Day 2022 Omni TV deals

Should you buy an Omni Series TV?

Short answer: Amazon's first 4K LED TV shows a lot of promise. It seems to be a worthy vehicle for Amazon's excellent Fire TV platform, combining responsive Alexa voice control with access to over one million movies and TV shows.

We've not reviewed the Omni Series, but the presence of Dolby Vision (65- and 75-inch models only), HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus points to reasonable mid-range performance. And at around 300-350 nits, peak brightness looks to be above average at this level.

Downsides? Well, the lack of local dimming means that you shouldn't expect premium picture quality from this LED-LCD panel. Elsewhere, hardcore gamers will be disappointed with the 60Hz refresh rate and lack of next-gen gaming features such as VRR.

That said, if value and convenience are top of your list, the Omni Series looks like a very good bet. Especially if you can pick one up dirt-cheap on Prime Day or Black Friday.

Shop today's best TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series features

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Omni Series is available in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch screen sizes. The 65-inch and 75-inch models step things up with thinner bezels (not as thin as Sony's A90J, mind). The larger models also boast Dolby Vision HDR support.

All sizes of Omni Series are VESA compatible, so you can mount them on the wall without too much fuss. You also get a built-in far-field microphone, which powers the hands-free voice control and lets the TV double as an Alexa-enabled smart speaker. (A light will glow blue when Alexa is listening; red when muted).

If you're already an Amazon Prime member, the Fire TV OS will be familiar. The platform promises "all your favourites in one place". That includes streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube TV, plus free live TV channels, basic video games and Alexa skills. The Omni Series can even double as a smart home dashboard.

Amazon says the new sets are also the first to offer the company's "Frustration-Free Setup" software, which automatically recognises your Wi-Fi and checks which apps you have already downloaded on your other Fire TV devices.

Alexa Home Theater is another interesting feature. It automatically gives you the option to pair your Omni Series TV to compatible Echo speakers during setup, making it easier to get an Alexa-based home cinema experience up and running.

As for connectivity, the Omni features four HDMI ports (one of which has eARC), a USB-A port, an ethernet port, an optical out and a dedicated port for the infrared extender.

On paper, the Omni Series is a lot of TV for the money, which may explain why Amazon customers rate it an impressive 4.6 out of 5. If you're not too bothered about class-leading picture quality or next-gen gaming, you could be onto a winner here. Next up: today's best Omni TV deals...

Best Omni Series TV deals 2022

(opens in new tab) 43-inch Fire TV Omni Series $410 $300 at Amazon (save $110) (opens in new tab)

The smallest Omni Series TV comes with a huge percentage off the MSRP. Perfect for a lounge and bedroom, it brings Alexa voice control and all your favourite apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+.

(opens in new tab) 50-inch Fire TV Omni Series $510 $350 at Amazon (save $160) (opens in new tab)

The 50-inch Omni Series 4K TV pours all the same Alexa smarts into a slightly larger panel. But if you want maximum bang for buck, consider the 55-inch model (below). At the time of writing, it was going for less...

(opens in new tab) 55-inch Fire TV Omni Series $560 $300 at Amazon (save $260) (opens in new tab)

Wow. This has to be one of the best TV deals we've seen all year – and it just happens to be on the 55-inch Omni Series! Head over to Amazon now to pick one up at almost half price.

(opens in new tab) 65-inch Fire TV Omni Series $830 $500 at Amazon (save $330) (opens in new tab)

The 65-inch model spices things up with the addition of Dolby Vision, a dynamic HDR format that promises a brighter, more accurate picture. It's also going cheap at Amazon today, which helps.

(opens in new tab) 75-inch Fire TV Omni Series $1100 $750 at Amazon (save $350) (opens in new tab)

The series-topping 75-inch model features Dolby Vision HDR, a slim bezel and all the same built-in Alexa smarts as the smaller panels. That discount looks very tempting, too.

What other cheap TVs are available?

Of course Amazon's Fire TV Omni Series is far from the only budget TV range around. You can currently pick up some great bargains on TVs of all sizes from a range of retailers...

(opens in new tab) Hisense Class R6G Roku TV $600 $300 at Best Buy (save $300) (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a 55-inch 4K LED flatscreen TV, the price of this model's just dropped by 50%. It's packed with features including Dolby Vision HDR and Auto Low Latency gaming mode.

(opens in new tab) TCL 43-inch 4K Smart LED TV $449 $249 at Amazon (save $200) (opens in new tab)

This cheap 4K LED TV combines HDR picture technology with smart functionality to offer over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the Roku TV platform. It's down to the lowest price we've seen it.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65-inch OLED H1 TV $1999 $1499 at Best Buy (save $500) (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has knocked another $300 off this Vizio 65-inch OLED, which packs in the same great features as the 55-inch model, including Dolby Vision support, but with a bit more wow factor.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Fire TV $269 $169 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

This 42-inch 2021 HD TV brings you Alexa voice control and all your favourite apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock and Paramount+. And at this size, it's more suited to mid-size lounges or your master bedroom suite.

(opens in new tab) Sceptre 65-inch 4K LED TV $699 $583 at Walmart (save $122) (opens in new tab)

A crazy low price on this Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV, which is currently available with a massive discount on the MSRP via Walmart. It offers 4K UHD resolution, an LED screen, four HDMI connections and smart TV features.

(opens in new tab) TCL 70S434 $599 $499 at Best Buy (save $100) (opens in new tab)

We've reviewed a ton of TCL TVs, consistently and constantly finding them to offer up surprisingly good picture and sound quality for the price, and this 70-inch 4K smart TV is likely no different.

MORE:

Check out more of the best cheap TV deals

Should you buy a TCL TV? Our verdict on TCL Roku TVs

Should you buy a Hisense TV?

Find out how to choose the right TV