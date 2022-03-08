Real Madrid vs PSG live stream: how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid will attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they lock horns with Paris Saint Germain at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. The second leg of the last 16 clash is finely balanced after Kylian Mbappe's injury-time strike gave PSG the advantage. Make sure you know how to watch a Real Madrid vs PSG live stream from anywhere the world.

US soccer fans can stream Real Madrid vs PSG free with the free 7-day trial of Paramount+. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Real Madrid vs PSG live stream Date: Wednesday 9th March 2022 Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid Free stream trial: Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Paramount+ ($5.99) UK stream: BT Sport AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$20)

Twelve-time Champions League winners Real Madrid were on the verge of jetting home with a clean sheet until Mbappe's 94th goal soured their trip to Parc des Princes. This time, Los Blancos will be back on home turf and no doubt readying an all-out attack.

Real will be without Ferland Mendy and Casemiro, both of whom are suspended after notching up too many bookings. Midfielder Toni Kroos has rejoined the squad and trying his best to recover for Wednesday's game. Sergio Ramos is likely to miss this one, sadly.

Carlo Ancelotti's side might be 1-0 down but they're in a stunning form and haven't lost a La Liga game since 2nd January. If Toni Kroos – Real's leading goal scorer this year, with two goals in six Champions League games – is back in action, Los Blancos could quickly turn the tables on PSG.

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at the Bernabeu on Wednesday 9th March 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Real Madrid vs PSG live stream wherever you are in the world.

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Real Madrid vs PSG free live stream

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Real Madrid vs PSG starts at 3pm ET on Wednesday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a Real Madrid vs PSG live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Real Madrid vs PSG live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Real Madrid vs PSG live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Real Madrid vs PSG live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Real Madrid vs PSG live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch Real Madrid vs PSG in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League (including Real Madrid vs PSG), Europa League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stan live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch Real Madrid vs PSG live stream in Canada

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Real vs PSG – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

Champions League 2021/22 fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Matches kick off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET).

Wednesday 9th March 2022 (second legs)

Manchester City v Sporting

Real Madrid v PSG

Tuesday 15th March 2022 (second legs)

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

Ajax v Benfica

Wednesday 16th March 2022 (second legs)

Juventus v Villarreal

Lille v Chelsea

Quarter final dates

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18th March 2022

Quarter-final first legs: 5th/6th April 2022

Quarter-final second legs: 12th/13th April 2022

Semi final dates

Semi-final first legs: 26th/27th April 2022

Semi-final second legs: 3rd/4th May 2022

Champions League Final 2021/22

28th May 2022