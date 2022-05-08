Italian Open live stream 2022 and how to watch the Masters tennis online for free

The 2022 Italian Open – aka the clay court Internazionali BNL d'Italia – gets underway this Sunday, 8th May. Can Rafael Nadal secure a record 11th Italian Open title? Tune in to find out. Tennis fans in the UK and Ireland can stream every match live on Amazon Prime Video and new subscribers get a 30-day free trial. Brits trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to watch the 2022 Italian Open on Prime from outside the UK. Make sure you know how to watch an Italian Open live stream wherever you are.

The Italian Open is the last major tennis tournament before the French Open, so it's a golden opportunity to see how the likes of Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek are shaping up before they tackle the Roland Garros Grand Slam.

As ever, the Italian Open will be held on the clay courts at the Foro Italico sports complex, located next to Rome's spectacular Olympic stadium. The men’s draw will feature 56 singles players while the women’s side will will feature 64 singles players.

Nadal will defend his 2021 title, which he won by beating Novak Djokovic 7-5 1-6 6-3, against the likes of Cameron Norrie, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev, Hubert Hurkacz, Gael Monfils and Daniil Medvedev (Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete in Rome).

Meanwhile, British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu will be aiming for more clay court success in the women's draw. She faces a tough task against the likes of the defending champion Iga Swiatek, who blew Karolina Pliskova away in straight sets to win her maiden Italian Open trophy.

Tennis fans in the UK can watch free on Amazon Prime Video with this 30-day trial. Make sure you know how to get a free Italian Open live stream from wherever you are.

Italian Open free live stream

Good news: Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to broadcast the 2022 Italian Open tennis in the UK and Ireland.

Already a Prime member? You're sorted – but remember to use a use a VPN to access your account if you're outside of the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Non-Prime Video members in the UK and Ireland can watch the Italian Open for free using a 30-day free trial of Prime Video. The service costs £7.99/month or £79/year (Amazon Prime) or £5.99/month (Prime Video) after the first month but that trial period alone will be enough to enjoy the whole of the tournament for free!

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Watch 2022 Italian Open live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Italian Open tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for the Italian Open

Using a VPN for watching Prime Video from anywhere is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 Italian Open tennis, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime Video on your browser or device and enjoy the Italian Open live stream.

Watch a 2022 Italian Open live stream in the USA

The Tennis Channel has the rights to broadcast the 2022 Italian Open in the United States. Subscription costs around $99 a year.

Cord-cutters can stream the Tennis Channel via Sling TV. You'll need to purchase the Sports Extra add on ($11 a month) on top of the Sling Orange Package ($35 a month). Not tried Sling before? Make sure you take advantage of the 50 per cent off deal.

2022 Italian Open live stream in Australia

You can watch all the Italian Open tennis live on beIN Sports, which you'll find on streaming service Kayo.

A Kayo subscription costs from AU$25 a month but new users get a 14-day free trial.

Don't forget, you'll need to use a VPN to watch Kayo if you're stuck outside Oz.

2022 Italian Open schedule

Full draw TBA.

Qualifying from: Tuesday, 2nd May 2022

Semi-finals : Saturday, 14th May 2022

Men's and women's singles finals: Sunday, 15th May 2022