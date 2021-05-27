Indy 500 live stream: how to watch the 2021 IndyCar race, start time, line-up

The 105th Indy 500 date is set and the race underway this Sunday, live from the world famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The biggest oval race of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series will see 135,000 fans (in face masks, of course) cheer on defending Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato and pole-sitter Scott Dixon as they compete for the Borg-Warner Trophy and a bottle of ice-cold milk.

Ready to lay down some rubber at the Brickyard? Carb day (final practice) starts at 4pm BST on Friday, followed by the epic, 200-lap Indy 500 race on Sunday for an Indy 500 start time of 5.45pm BST (12.45pm ET). Make sure you know how to watch an Indy 500 live stream wherever you are in the world.

This year's 500-mile extravaganza will take about 3 hours to complete, depending on pitstops, crashes and safety cars. The 33-car field will be led away by six-time IndyCar champ – the greatest driver of his generation – Scott Dixon. The Iceman secured pole last weekend by just 0.03 seconds in a thrilling Fast Nine.

"It was pretty hairy, glad it’s over. It was definitely pretty tense," Dixon told Fox News. "I could see the mechanics working on the car as we rolled through, adjusting the wings. I asked them not to tell me. It’s definitely a roller coaster of emotions for everybody and I’m actually really relieved that that’s all over."

Colton Herta captured second place. The 21-year-old Andretti Autosport driver put in a monster lap to bump 20-year-old Dutchman Rinus VeeKay into third place. The aptly-named Will Power smacked the wall on the final lap but will still make the race. Simona de Silvestro will get her first start since 2015 (last year's race lacked a female driver for the first time in 20 years).

Anything can happen in IndyCar, but with Dixon set for his sixth front row start in his 19th Indy 500, the No. 9 Dallara-Honda is now odds-on favourite to the take the honours once more.

The 2021 Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge starts at 5.45pm UK time on Sunday. You can even stream the action on your TV and a host of devices including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android devices.

Make sure you know how to watch an Indy 500 live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch the Indy 500 in the USA

(Image credit: Wikipedia / Greg Hildebrand from Plymouth, IN - 2011 Indy 500874)

The Indy 500 race will air on NBC. Pre-race coverage starts at 9am ET on NBCSN, moving to NBC at 11am and finishing at 4pm. It also will be available to stream via the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Not got cable? US fans also have to option to watch the Indy 500 via FuboTV, a streaming service that carries NBC and offers a free 7-day trial.

Can I watch the Indy 500 in 4K?

FuboTV is a great way to watch the the occasional sporting event in 4K Ultra HD, but, sadly, not the 2021 Indy 500.

How to watch the Indy 500 in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

Sky has the rights to show the Indy 500 in the UK. You can watch live on Sky Sports F1, or via the SkyGo app. The build-up starts at 3.45pm with the race set to get underway at 5.45pm.

Not a Sky subscriber? Anyone can enjoy the Indy 500 using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. A one-day pass costs from £9.99 gets you live coverage of F1, football, golf and more.

How to watch the Indy 500 in Australia

(Image credit: Kayo)

Fox Sports has the rights to screen the 2021 IndyCar Series down under. Aussies seeking an Indy 500 live stream should click onto Kayo Sports.

The streaming platform's premium package costs AU$35 per month but you can grab a free 14-day trial here.

Indy 500 schedule

5am ET – Garage opens

6am ET – Gates open

6.30am ET – Tech inspection

8.15am ET – Cars pushed to pit lane

10.30am ET – Cars on the starting grid

11:47am ET – Driver introductions

12.38pm ET– Command to start engines

12.45pm ET – Green flag for the 105th Indy 500

Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk?

The tradition dates to 1936, when Louis Meyer won his third Indy 500. It's said that Meyer used to drink buttermilk to refresh himself on hot days, and when a photographer snapper a picture of him guzzling from a glass bottle in victory lane, the picture appeared in several newspapers.

It wasn't long before a canny marketing executive representing the Milk Federation realised that 'winners drink milk' was a great way to sell the American public yet more milk. Ever since then, aside from a short hiatus between 1946-55, the winner of the Indy 500 has been presented with a bottle of ice-cold milk (actually it was a whole churn last year).

There was uproar in 1993 when contrary Brazilian driver Emerson Fittipaldi mugged off the milk in favour of a bottle of orange juice. Some sections of the audience booed but Fittipaldi had the last laugh when he was revealed as the owner of a 500,000-acre orange grove in Brazil. Fittipaldi was later forced to issue an apology.

Indy 500 starting line-up

ROW 1

1. (9) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 231.685 mph

2. (26) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 231.655

3. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevy, 231.511

ROW 2

4. (20) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy, 231.504

5. (48) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 231.032)

6. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 230.616

ROW 3

7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 230.499

8. (06) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 230.355

9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 230.318

ROW 4

10. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 231.046

11. (18) Ed Jones, Honda, 231.044

12. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 230.864

ROW 5

13. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 230.846

14. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 230.744

15. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 230.708

ROW 6

16. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 230.563

17. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 230.557

18. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 230.521

ROW 7

19. (47) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 230.427

20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 230.191

21. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 230.071

ROW 8

22. (1) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 229.980

23. (45) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 229.949

24. (86) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 229.891

ROW 9

25. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 229.872

26. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 229.778

27. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 229.744

ROW 10

28. (25) Stefan Wilson, Honda, 229.714

29. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 229.417

30. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 228.323

ROW 11

31. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 229.156

32. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 228.876

33. (16) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet, 228.353