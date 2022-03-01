Google Pixel 7: release date rumours, price news, specs and leaks

Maybe we're getting old, but – like Christmas – phone leaks seem to start earlier each year. Here we are, barely into 2022, and already there are some Google Pixel 7 leaks to pore over. That's despite the fact that the Pixel 6 range only launched in October 2021, barely four months ago. Crazy.

So what can we expect from Google's next Pixel phone(s)? It's early days, but let's dip into the internet rumour mill and see what's happening.

We're likely a long way off the launch of the Pixel 7 – Google doesn't usually launch its smartphones until the autumn. There's no word yet on when we might see an official reveal for the Pixel 7 family, but September or October would be smart bets.

Here's when Google announced its previous Pixel phones.

Google Pixel: 4th October 2016

Google Pixel 2: 4th October 2017

Google Pixel 3: 9th October 2018

Google Pixel 4: 15th October 2019

Google Pixel 5: 30th September 2020

Google Pixel 6: 19th October 2021

So yes, October looks like a pretty safe bet.

Google Pixel 7: price rumours

Again, it's a little early to be talking about a Google Pixel 7 price, mostly because that's one of the last details to leak about a phone. But going on Google's past form, we can make an educated guess.

The Pixel 6 starts at £599 ($599, AU$999), while the Pixel 6 Pro starts at £849 ($899, AU$1299). That continues the aggressive pricing strategy that Google introduced with the Pixel 5 range. With the Pixel 6 marketed as a premium device, the worries were that Google would jack up the price, but thankfully that didn't happen.

Bar any drastic design or spec changes – which the leaks so far don't bear out – we would expect the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to launch at roughly the same prices as their predecessors.

Google Pixel 7: design predictions

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / @SmartPrix)

Here we do have some leaks to go on, though as ever – and especially this far ahead of an official announcement – they should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The first leaked renders (above) come courtesy of @OnLeaks, who has a good track record of reliable leaks. At first glance, it looks like Google is sticking with the design language it pioneered with the Pixel 6 range. The most obvious design element is the camera bar on the back, which spans the whole width of the phone. Like before, it looks like it houses the camera modules, though its look has changed slightly – if this render is on the money, the bar will meld directly onto the phone's body.

This is backed up by another render, this one courtesy of the slightly less well known leaker @xleaks7 (below).

Here you go! Images of raw CAD based 3d model of #GooglePixel7 5G.Thanks to my new partners - https://t.co/5gcUkNsWg2Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/buts4XpJKwFebruary 23, 2022 See more

The fact both of these renders surfaced on the same day suggests they're based on the same information, possibly that Google sent out to case makers. Though it does seem a bit early for that.

We also have some dimensions to go on along with the renders. The Pixel 7 Pro is rumoured to be slightly longer and slimmer than the Pixel 6 Pro, though we're only talking by fractions of a millimetre in each regard, while the standard Pixel 7 is thought to be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 7: spec rumours

(Image credit: @OnLeaks / @Carphus)

We also have some rumoured specs to go on. According to specs mecca GSMArena, the Pixel 7 will have a screen somewhere between 6.2 and 6.4 inches when measured diagonally (the Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch screen). A smaller screen would make sense, if the Pixel 7 does end up being smaller than the Pixel 6, as rumoured. Though Google might have found a way to shrink the bezels and keep the screen the same size in a smaller footprint.

One thing all these renders agree on is that the device will retain its punch hole selfie camera in the top-middle of the screen.

Indeed, the Pixel 7's camera setup is rumoured to stay pretty similar to the Pixel 6's, with the same dual camera arrangement on the back. The main sensor is rumoured to stick at 50 megapixels, and the selfie snapper again at 8 megapixels.

But inside it could be all change. Google is rumoured to have a new Tensor chipset, giving it more power than the Pixel 6 family. It's also thought to have a larger battery – 5000mAh (compared to 4614mAh on the Pixel 6). That's the same capacity as the Pixel 6 Pro.

It's also thought to have a 512GB storage option, to go with the existing 128GB and 256GB ones.

Google Pixel 7: early thoughts

These specs and renders are far from concrete, and even if they'd come direct from Google itself, the company could always change things up before the Pixel 7 is announced. We're likely seven months away from a launch, after all. That's a long time in the world of mobile phones.

But if these leaks are on the money, the Pixel 7 looks like being a solid if unremarkable improvement on the Pixel 6. That said, one of the biggest selling points of a Google phone is its unique software tricks, and we've not heard anything on this subject yet. Expect the big G to have some tricks up its sleeve.

MORE:

New iPhone incoming! iPhone SE 3 (2022): price rumours, release date news and all of the leaks

The ones to beat: Best Android phones 2022

Why not pair it with the best wireless earbuds around?