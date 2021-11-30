Everton vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Merseyside derby on Amazon for free

There's an unusually large gap between the two Liverpool teams heading into tomorrow's night's Merseyside derby with an even stranger feeling given that Everton boss Rafa Benitez is at least partly responsible. Everton will be looking for their first win since September. Make sure you know how to watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are.

UK Amazon Prime subscribers can watch 20 games – including Everton vs Liverpool – free on Prime Video (Not a member? Use this 30-day free trial). And don't forget to use a VPN if you're stuck outside the UK this week.

Ex-Liverpool manager Benitez looked an excellent choice to restore some pride to the blue half of the city but a conveyor belt of key injuries has led an uncomfortable run of form. Will he and his players turn it on for the visit of their city rivals?

They'll have to do it without long-term absentees Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Richarlison is available again after suspension while the game has come a little too early for Andre Gomes's recovery.

Roberto Firmino's injury still keeps the Liverpool striker out of action. He remains on the sidelines along with Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones.

The game may hold some significance for captain Virgil van Dijk whose last-season long-term injury came in this fixture last year. Expect to see a little extra spring in his heels when he heads up the pitch for corners.

The match kicks off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 1st December at Goodison Park. Follow our guide on how to watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Everton vs Liverpool free on Amazon Prime UK

Amazon Prime has the rights to show 20 Premier League games in the UK, including Everton vs Liverpool.

Prime members can stream all the Amazon games free on Prime Video. Membership costs just £7.99 a month or £79.99 a year, and new users get a 30-day free trial.

Stuck outside the UK? You can always use a VPN to access Amazon Prime UK from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN.

Free Premier League football sign-up to Amazon Prime Free Premier League football sign-up to Amazon Prime New users can sign up to Prime for 30 days, watch all the Premier League footy for free, then cancel their membership. If you'd like to continue, it's £7.99 per month or £79.99 a year. No contract; cancel anytime.

Watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Everton vs Liverpool live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the football, you may wish to choose 'UK' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Then head over to Amazon Prime on your browser or device and enjoy the Everton vs Liverpool live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

US: watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Everton vs Liverpool on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs.

Canada: watch an Everton vs Liverpool live stream

The Everton vs Liverpool live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more.

Australia: Everton vs Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Everton vs Liverpool – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Champions League football, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Watch a Premier League 2021/22 live stream, as well as Champions and Europa League football, exclusive sports documentaries and more on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

