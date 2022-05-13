Eurovision 2022 live stream: how to watch the grand final for free - songs, countries, running order, playlist

Eurovision 2022 reaches a thrilling climax this Saturday with the Eurovision 2022 final. Ireland may have failed to qualify, but the UK, Finland, Poland and Italy will pushing favourites Ukraine all the way. The Eurovision final is free to watch on BBC iPlayer in the UK. Follow our guide to watch a free Eurovision 2022 live stream from wherever you are.

Eurovision 2022 live stream Eurovision final: Saturday 14th May 2022 Start time: 9pm CET / 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 5am AEST FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | SBS (Australia ExpressVPN: watch Eurovision 2022 from anywhere Predicted winner: Ukraine (odds: 2/5)

Buona sera and welcome to Turin's PalaOlimpico arena for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest final. The "Big Five" nations (Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the UK) automatically qualified. They have been joined by the likes of rock legends The Rasmus (Finland) and TikTok star Sam Ryder (United Kingdom) and Mahmood & Blanco (Italy). Subwoolfer (Norway) have also made it to the 2022 Eurovision final with their unforgettable song, Give That Wolf A Banana.

Of course, Ukraine are hotly-fancied with artist Kalush Orchestra's 'warzone anthem' tipped to win the 66th Eurovision Song Contest by a landslide (some are predicting over 50 percent of the votes). Russia and Belarus are banned from taking part. Have a listen to the Eurovision 2022 playlist ahead of the show and judge for yourself.

The 2022 Eurovision final takes place on Saturday, 14th May 2022. You can every every performance free on BBC iPlayer. You can even watch in 4K in Italy. Make sure you know how to watch a 2022 Eurovision live stream from where you are.

Eurovision 2022 songs and running order

Czech Republic: We Are Domi – Lights Off Romania: WRS – Llámame Portugal: MARO – Saudade, Saudade Finland: The Rasmus – Jezebel Switzerland: Marius Bear – Boys Do Cry France: Alvan & Ahez – Fulenn Norway: Subwoolfer – Give That Wolf A Banana Armenia: Rosa Linn – Snap Italy: Mahmood & Blanco – Brividi Spain: Chanel – SloMo Netherlands: S10 – De Diepte Ukraine: Kalush Orchestra – Stefania Germany: Malik Harris – Rockstars Lithuania: Monika Liu – Sentimentai Azerbaijan: Nadir Rustamli – Fade To Black Belgium: Jérémie Makiese – Miss You Greece: Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord – Die Together Iceland: Systur – Með Hækkandi Sól Moldova: Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers – Trenulețul Sweden: Cornelia Jakobs – Hold Me Closer Australia: Sheldon Riley – Not The Same United Kingdom: Sam Ryder – SPACE MAN Poland: Ochman – River Serbia: Konstrakta – In Corpore Sano Estonia: Stefan – Hope

Watch Eurovision 2022 free live stream

In the UK, Eurovision 2022 is free to watch on BBC iPlayer. Simply sign up for a BBC account with an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

Outside the UK? UK TV licence holders roaming abroad can use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from overseas. Find instructions below.

Aussies can watch Eurovision 2022 free on SBS. Again, you'll need use a VPN when outside of Oz.

Watch Eurovision 2022 live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you are signed into your BBC or SBS account, you won't be able to access them when outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access to the 2022 Eurovision live stream.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet. There are lots of VPNs to choose from, but we think ExpressVPN is one of the very best...

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up

How to use a VPN to watch Eurovision 2022

Using a VPN for BBC iPlayer while abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Eurovision 2022, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC iPlayer.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the Eurovision live stream free of charge.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Eurovision 2022 live stream in the USA

In the US, all the Eurovision 2022 shows – including Saturday's final – air live on streaming service Peacock.

A subscription to Peacock costs from $4.99 a month (ad-supported), and includes premium content such as live sports such as Premier League soccer, NFL football and more.

Canada: Eurovision 2022 live stream in Canada

While there is no dedicated Eurovision 2022 TV broadcaster in the Canada this year, Canadians can still access a Eurovision 2022 live stream on the the Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel . It's a clean feed and that means no commentary, just the songs, which you may or may not find an improvement.

Eurovision 2022 will stream on Saturday, 14th May at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

Australia: Eurovision 2022 live stream

Australians can tune into a Eurovision 2022 live stream on TV on SBS or the SBS webplayer too. You'll have to get up pretty early on Saturday 14th May to watch the final, though. It begins at 5am AEST! Thankfully, Sheldon Riley is the 21st performer out of 25, so you should be tune into the second half of the show and still catch his rendition of Not the Same.

How to watch Eurovision 2022 in 4K

Good news: The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will be the first to be broadcast in 4K resolution

Bad news: it will only be broadcast in 4K in In Italy, where the final will be available on free-to-air satellite channel Rai4K.

Don't have an Italian dish? There was a slim chance that the BBC would pick up the 4K broadcast but that seems to be dead in the water now.

